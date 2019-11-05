 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Vice president Janet Hartman, treasurer Pam Crowe and president Noreen Ackerman.

Key Niners welcome members back with luncheon

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Vice president Janet Hartman, treasurer Pam Crowe and president Noreen Ackerman.

Buy this Photo
The women were given golf balls at their table spots decorated with fall colors.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

The women were given golf balls at their table spots decorated with fall colors.

Buy this Photo
Jackie Tilton and Shary Price.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Jackie Tilton and Shary Price.

Buy this Photo
Women helped themselves to a buffet after the round of golf.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Women helped themselves to a buffet after the round of golf.

Buy this Photo
Joanie Spalter, Peggy Costello, Anita Cohen and Carol Beeler.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Joanie Spalter, Peggy Costello, Anita Cohen and Carol Beeler.

Buy this Photo
Calendars for the year were given out as well.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Calendars for the year were given out as well.

Buy this Photo
The winning scores topped the board.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

The winning scores topped the board.

Buy this Photo
Michele Kaleida, Andree Keebaugh, Debbie Rand and Gwen Watson.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Michele Kaleida, Andree Keebaugh, Debbie Rand and Gwen Watson.

Buy this Photo
Winners Elaine Boyer, Marge Lichtenstein, Bonnie Berner and Shary Price.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Winners Elaine Boyer, Marge Lichtenstein, Bonnie Berner and Shary Price.

Buy this Photo
A large crowd gathered after golf.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

A large crowd gathered after golf.

Buy this Photo
Pat Anderson walks the "runway."

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Pat Anderson walks the "runway."

Buy this Photo
Lynne Koy helps model the new golf collection.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 |

Lynne Koy helps model the new golf collection.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Longboat Key Club's women's nine hole golf association teed off the season.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Key Niners, Longboat Key’s women’s nine-hole golf association, welcomed members back to the island with a round of golf and lunch on Nov. 5. 

“I have two questions for you: Did you have fun today, and are you happy to be back on Longboat Key?” asked President Noreen Ackerman. 

Both were met with resounding affirmatives from the crowd before a buffet lunch was served at the Harbourside dining room.

Terry O’Hara put up the scores for the day as women crowded around trying to get a glimpse of who won. Elaine Boyer, Marge Lichtenstein, Bonnie Berner and Shary Price took the top score, winning gift cards to the shop. 

Before the scores were announced, a fashion show of the new collections from the pro shop took over the dining room as several ladies walked the length of the room in new designs before walking through the crowd so others could get a better look. 

Related Stories

Advertisement