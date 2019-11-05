Key Niners welcome members back with luncheon

The Key Niners, Longboat Key’s women’s nine-hole golf association, welcomed members back to the island with a round of golf and lunch on Nov. 5.

“I have two questions for you: Did you have fun today, and are you happy to be back on Longboat Key?” asked President Noreen Ackerman.

Both were met with resounding affirmatives from the crowd before a buffet lunch was served at the Harbourside dining room.

Terry O’Hara put up the scores for the day as women crowded around trying to get a glimpse of who won. Elaine Boyer, Marge Lichtenstein, Bonnie Berner and Shary Price took the top score, winning gift cards to the shop.

Before the scores were announced, a fashion show of the new collections from the pro shop took over the dining room as several ladies walked the length of the room in new designs before walking through the crowd so others could get a better look.