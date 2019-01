With a new year comes new friends and activities.

And the Key Niners know it.

On Jan. 15, the women’s golf group, which has 120 members, welcomed 11 of their 14 new members at a brunch. As the ladies arrived, they mingled before enjoying the buffet, which included salad, eggs and other brunch favorites.

After brunch, the group braved the chilly weather for a round of golf on the Harbourside Course of the Longboat Key Club.