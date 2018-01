The Key Niners Women’s Golf Association welcomed its new members Jan. 16.

Fourteen new or returning members joined the club, putting the membership roster at 112, which is the most the group has ever had.

“We were always small and mighty but now we’re many and mighty,” brunch co-chairwoman Bonnie Chisling said.

The women enjoyed brunch and champagne before heading out on the Harbourside Golf Course for a round of golf.