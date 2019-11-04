Key Chorale honors ballet leader at luncheon

The Key Chorale singers put on a lively performance for guests during the annual Perfect Pitch luncheon on Nov. 4.

The organization's yearly luncheon had guests assembling at the Sarasota Yacht Club to honor Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb. The program started with a performance from the Key Chorale chamber singers led by Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins. He then recognized Nancy Morris for her many years with Key Chorale.

Guests then sat for dinner, where they heard from the luncheon's co-chairwomen and enjoyed guest performances from the Sarasota Ballet's studio company and students from the Visible Men Academy.