Honoree Iain Webb and President Larry Patton

Key Chorale honors ballet leader at luncheon

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Honoree Iain Webb and President Larry Patton

Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins recognized Nancy Morris for 29 years of service with Key Chorale.

Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins recognized Nancy Morris for 29 years of service with Key Chorale.

Co-chairwomen Renee Hamad, Audrey Robbins and Lynda Doery

Co-chairwomen Renee Hamad, Audrey Robbins and Lynda Doery

Robyn Rocklyn sang loud and proud.

Robyn Rocklyn sang loud and proud.

Charlie Huisking and Kathy Jordan

Charlie Huisking and Kathy Jordan

Cynthia Sand and Linda Line-Short

Cynthia Sand and Linda Line-Short

Key Chorale Chamber Singers performed for the assembled crowd.

Key Chorale Chamber Singers performed for the assembled crowd.

Doug Kapp, Nancy Yost Olson, Dr. Bob Wennberg and Dr. Robyn Rocklyn

Doug Kapp, Nancy Yost Olson, Dr. Bob Wennberg and Dr. Robyn Rocklyn

Each table had a music-themed desert.

Each table had a music-themed desert.

Co-chairwoman Lynda Doery, Lauren Stroman, Fred Doery and Alice Byrne

Co-chairwoman Lynda Doery, Lauren Stroman, Fred Doery and Alice Byrne

Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins addressed the crowd.

Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins addressed the crowd.

Cathy Vernon with Peter and Fran Gray

Cathy Vernon with Peter and Fran Gray

Pat Golemme, Dick Johnson and Amy Hernden

Pat Golemme, Dick Johnson and Amy Hernden

Hillary Steele and Vivian Kouvant with co-chairwomen Renee Hamad and Audrey Robbins

Hillary Steele and Vivian Kouvant with co-chairwomen Renee Hamad and Audrey Robbins

Key Chorale Chamber Singers performed for the assembled crowd.

Key Chorale Chamber Singers performed for the assembled crowd.

Iain Webb was recognized at the 2019 Perfect Pitch luncheon.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Key Chorale singers put on a lively performance for guests during the annual Perfect Pitch luncheon on Nov. 4.

The organization's yearly luncheon had guests assembling at the Sarasota Yacht Club to honor Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb. The program started with a performance from the Key Chorale chamber singers led by Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins. He then recognized Nancy Morris for her many years with Key Chorale. 

Guests then sat for dinner, where they heard from the luncheon's co-chairwomen and enjoyed guest performances from the Sarasota Ballet's studio company and students from the Visible Men Academy.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

