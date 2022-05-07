Kentucky Derby party benefits Sunshine Kids foundation

Kentucky Derby fans met at the Laurel Oak Country Club for a lively and colorful party to support the Sunshine Kids foundation on May 7.

More than 100 attendees put on their finest hats and derby wear for the event benefiting the foundation's programs providing wishes for children with cancer. Sunshine kids Amanda Stewart and Briana Reyes joined the party to speak to their experiences with the foundation.

Guests sat for dinner, participated in a live auction and later hit the gambling tables while enjoying music by the Blue Pelicans.