Amanda Stewart, Lori Ruth, Janet Youn and Bryana Reyes

Kentucky Derby party benefits Sunshine Kids foundation

Amanda Stewart, Lori Ruth, Janet Youn and Bryana Reyes

Ken Darron, Samantha Jennen and Gary Loer

Ken Darron, Samantha Jennen and Gary Loer

Guests played games during the cocktail hour.

Guests played games during the cocktail hour.

Charlee Ruth

Charlee Ruth

Amy Gorman and Kathy Osterberg

Amy Gorman and Kathy Osterberg

Emily Buschman, JoAnn Loer and Robyn Collins

Emily Buschman, JoAnn Loer and Robyn Collins

Ben and Maria Regoli

Ben and Maria Regoli

Mike and Gena Rouen with Nikki Weiss and Marcella Marogi

Mike and Gena Rouen with Nikki Weiss and Marcella Marogi

John and Jen Leibold

John and Jen Leibold

Kate and Nigel Jackson with Toni and Jeff Koffman

Kate and Nigel Jackson with Toni and Jeff Koffman

Kelly Sivyer and Brittany Bartlett

Kelly Sivyer and Brittany Bartlett

Mike, Amy and Jacob Reeves with Tom and Tiffany Daly

Mike, Amy and Jacob Reeves with Tom and Tiffany Daly

Heather Kasten and Lori Ruth

Heather Kasten and Lori Ruth

Ken and Angie Chapman with Andrea and Mark Guthrie

Ken and Angie Chapman with Andrea and Mark Guthrie

Ariana Kennedy and Tom Daly with Tiffany Daly and Chris Kennedy

Ariana Kennedy and Tom Daly with Tiffany Daly and Chris Kennedy

Raelynn Madure and Laura Bowlin

Raelynn Madure and Laura Bowlin

Milagros Genao, Briana Reyes and Myrna Reyes

Milagros Genao, Briana Reyes and Myrna Reyes

Amanda Stewart and Brenda Thompson

Amanda Stewart and Brenda Thompson

The party was held at the Laurel Oak Country Club on May 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Kentucky Derby fans met at the Laurel Oak Country Club for a lively and colorful party to support the Sunshine Kids foundation on May 7. 

More than 100 attendees put on their finest hats and derby wear for the event benefiting the foundation's programs providing wishes for children with cancer. Sunshine kids Amanda Stewart and Briana Reyes joined the party to speak to their experiences with the foundation. 

Guests sat for dinner, participated in a live auction and later hit the gambling tables while enjoying music by the Blue Pelicans.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

