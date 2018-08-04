 Skip to main content
Kristen Fogt, Ashley Tabachnick and Courtney Eiseman with their children Regan, Zayden and Jonah

Keep calm and latch on

Sarah Gardner with her daughter, Regan, and Erica Miller with her daughter, Ava.

The Healthy Start Coalition team organized this year's Latch On, Sarasota event.

Regan Fogt

Ava Miller

Michelle Iverson participates in the event for the second year in a row with her son, Vance.

Jennifer and Amelia Johnson

Andrew, Anna and Claire Choken

Victoria Johnson and soon to be mother Christian Elias.

Charlee Johnson

Sarah Dorsen and Mela Leeth

Ashley Adams with her daughter, Amelia and Jennifer Villarreal with her son, Sebastian

Deann, Philip and Solomon Atanmo

Mayor Liz Alpert reads a proclamation that establishes August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County's Latch-On, Sarasota events draws nursing moms to break breastfeeding record.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On Aug. 4, dozens of nursing moms gathered at the Sarasota Farmers Market to try to break the local record for the most simultaneous breastfeeding moms. The event was a part of the Sixth Annual Latch-On, Sarasota, which was organized by Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County. The event aims to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and to support breastfeeding moms.

“Breastfeeding is important nutritionally, but it’s also a great way to encourage bonding between mother and baby,” said Healthy Start Executive Director Shon Ewens.

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert attended the event to read a proclamation to once again declare August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Latch-On, Sarasota was part of two global efforts to increase breastfeeding awareness, Global Big Latch and the La Leche League’s Live, Love, Latch.  

