Keep calm and latch on

On Aug. 4, dozens of nursing moms gathered at the Sarasota Farmers Market to try to break the local record for the most simultaneous breastfeeding moms. The event was a part of the Sixth Annual Latch-On, Sarasota, which was organized by Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County. The event aims to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and to support breastfeeding moms.

“Breastfeeding is important nutritionally, but it’s also a great way to encourage bonding between mother and baby,” said Healthy Start Executive Director Shon Ewens.

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert attended the event to read a proclamation to once again declare August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Latch-On, Sarasota was part of two global efforts to increase breastfeeding awareness, Global Big Latch and the La Leche League’s Live, Love, Latch.