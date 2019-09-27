 Skip to main content
Richard Ware, Katherine Harris, Steven Currall and Cheyenne Currall

Katherine Harris welcomes new USF system president to Sarasota

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Katherine Harris welcomes guests to her home.

Richard Ware, Katherine Harris, Karen Holbrook, Steven Currall and Cheyenne Currall

Guests watch as Katherine Harris gives her speech.

Jim Holbrook, David Band and Eddie Beauchamp

Jon and Teresa Mast

Sarah Nakamoto, Kurtis Nakamoto, Ping Faulhaber, Keri Nakamoto and Robert Henning

Laurie Fox, Jennifer Beneie and Tredway Childress

Teresa Mast and Allison Imre Perkowski

Wendi Chapman and Barbara Gardner

Mimi Kinkead, Jeff Kinkead, Roberto Villanueva and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Patrick Wright, Lisa Krouse and Keith Mercier

Paul King and Karen Holbrook, regional chancellor of University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee

Steven Currall became the University of South Florida system president in July.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Florida's former Secretary of State Katherine Harris and her husband Richard Ware introduced University of South Florida system President Steven Currall and his wife Cheyenne to the Sarasota community on Thursday.

Currall became the University of South Florida system president in July when Judy Genshaft retired after 19 years as president. Harris and Ware, who married in 2017, met the couple in Dallas when Currall was the provost of Southern Methodist University and Ware served on the board of trustees. 

Ware said as soon as it was announced that Currall would be the next USF system president, he and Katherine decided to throw them a welcome party. 

"We really wanted to introduce the Curralls to Sarasota to let them know how special this place is, how much we want to take care of them and how much we value USF," Harris said. 

The night began with a cocktail hour, followed by speeches surrounding USF's recent move toward consolidation of its three campuses and ended with guests watching the sunset from the home's terrace. 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

