Nearly 200 sailors competed in Sailfest on April 6 and 7.

Junior Olympic event sails into Sarasota

Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019 |

The first day of competition brought some wind delays.

Sailfest is a Junior Olympic sailing event and is an Area D Chubb qualifier.

Sailors raced around Sarasota Bay during the event.

Sailors ranged in age from 7 to 18.

In addition to being an Area D Chubb Qualifier, the regatta was also the championship for the Beemis and Smythe trophies.

The Sailfest Regatta was a competition but also a fundraiser for Sarasota Youth Sailing, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

Sailors ranged in age from 7 to 18.

A majority of sailors were from Florida, but a number were also from other states, such as Georgia.

In addition to being an Area D Chubb Qualifier, the regatta was also the championship for the Beemis and Smythe trophies.

Sailors raced around Sarasota Bay during the event.

Over the weekend, 190 sailors competed in the 32nd annual Sailfest, hosted by Sarasota Youth Sailing.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Wind delays couldn’t keep the high spirits down at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron over the weekend.

On April 6 and 7, Sarasota Youth Sailing hosted the 32nd annual Sailfest regatta, which is a Junior Olympic event and an Area D qualifier for the Chubb U.S. Junior championships.

Nearly 200 sailors ranging in age from 7 to 18 competed in various divisions.

Off the water, sailors and families enjoyed raffles and a sailor social with catered dinner and live music on Saturday evening.

And while the regatta was competitive, it also served as a fundraiser for Sarasota Youth Sailing, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“It’s a fundraiser in a fun way,” Mary Trichter, executive director of SYS, said.

