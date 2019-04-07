Junior Olympic event sails into Sarasota

Over the weekend, 190 sailors competed in the 32nd annual Sailfest, hosted by Sarasota Youth Sailing.
Wind delays couldn’t keep the high spirits down at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron over the weekend.
On April 6 and 7, Sarasota Youth Sailing hosted the 32nd annual Sailfest regatta, which is a Junior Olympic event and an Area D qualifier for the Chubb U.S. Junior championships.
Nearly 200 sailors ranging in age from 7 to 18 competed in various divisions.
Off the water, sailors and families enjoyed raffles and a sailor social with catered dinner and live music on Saturday evening.
And while the regatta was competitive, it also served as a fundraiser for Sarasota Youth Sailing, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
“It’s a fundraiser in a fun way,” Mary Trichter, executive director of SYS, said.