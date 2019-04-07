Junior Olympic event sails into Sarasota

Wind delays couldn’t keep the high spirits down at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron over the weekend.

On April 6 and 7, Sarasota Youth Sailing hosted the 32nd annual Sailfest regatta, which is a Junior Olympic event and an Area D qualifier for the Chubb U.S. Junior championships.

Nearly 200 sailors ranging in age from 7 to 18 competed in various divisions.

Off the water, sailors and families enjoyed raffles and a sailor social with catered dinner and live music on Saturday evening.

And while the regatta was competitive, it also served as a fundraiser for Sarasota Youth Sailing, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“It’s a fundraiser in a fun way,” Mary Trichter, executive director of SYS, said.