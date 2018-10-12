 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Lisa Budslick and Kristen Arbuckle

Ladies lunch in Lilly for Junior League of Sarasota

Co-Chairwomen Lisa Budslick and Kristen Arbuckle

A pink flamingo walked around during social hour.

A pink flamingo walked around during social hour.

Denise West and Liz Johnson take a photo with the flamingo.

Denise West and Liz Johnson take a photo with the flamingo.

Lorene Wroblewski and Larua Schely

Lorene Wroblewski and Larua Schely

Melissa Hembree and Erin Christy

Melissa Hembree and Erin Christy

Lilly Pulitzer items were on sale at the luncheon.

Lilly Pulitzer items were on sale at the luncheon.

The Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show was hosted at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show was hosted at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The tables were decorated with with white tablecloths and colorful florals and gift bags.

The tables were decorated with with white tablecloths and colorful florals and gift bags.

Gail Jackson, Nancy Spreen and Janet Persson

Gail Jackson, Nancy Spreen and Janet Persson

This is JLS's fifth Lilly Luncheon.

This is JLS's fifth Lilly Luncheon.

Carly Evans gets her face painted by Pixie Painting.

Carly Evans gets her face painted by Pixie Painting.

Cathi Carson and Lila Freymann get ready for the fashion show.

Cathi Carson and Lila Freymann get ready for the fashion show.

Each VIP guest received a gift bag and champagne glass.

Each VIP guest received a gift bag and champagne glass.

The tables were decorated with orchids and pineapples.

The tables were decorated with orchids and pineapples.

Each place setting had a cookie on it.

Each place setting had a cookie on it.

Brenna Wilhm, Sarah Wertheimer and Misha Fabick

Brenna Wilhm, Sarah Wertheimer and Misha Fabick

Ashley Brito and Nicole Baker

Ashley Brito and Nicole Baker

Cindy Quinn and Emily Holwerda

Cindy Quinn and Emily Holwerda

Carly Evans and Laura McMamus-Mesia

Carly Evans and Laura McMamus-Mesia

The models received a complimentary Lilly Pulitzer gift bag.

The models received a complimentary Lilly Pulitzer gift bag.

Ginny Wyatt, Jennifer Simms and Keri Kuhn

Ginny Wyatt, Jennifer Simms and Keri Kuhn

The signature cocktail was champagne with a drop of cotton candy.

The signature cocktail was champagne with a drop of cotton candy.

Sarasota has two Lilly Pulitzer stores, one on St. Armands and the other in UTC.

Sarasota has two Lilly Pulitzer stores, one on St. Armands and the other in UTC.

Katie Schwabach and Ashley Gerchikov

Katie Schwabach and Ashley Gerchikov

Lilly Pulitzer lived in West Palm when she started her fashion line.

Lilly Pulitzer lived in West Palm when she started her fashion line.

Colleen Wisnom and Millie McCulloch

Colleen Wisnom and Millie McCulloch

Co-Chairwoman Lisa Budslick, JLS President Amy Sankes, Sarah Lodge and Jessica Hays

Co-Chairwoman Lisa Budslick, JLS President Amy Sankes, Sarah Lodge and Jessica Hays

Julia Barreda poses for a photo with the flamingo.

Julia Barreda poses for a photo with the flamingo.

Tascher Ames gets her face painted.

Tascher Ames gets her face painted.

This was Co-Chairwoman Kristen Arbuckle's first luncheon with JLS.

This was Co-Chairwoman Kristen Arbuckle's first luncheon with JLS.

The Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show included fashions for women, girls, men and even babies.

The Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show included fashions for women, girls, men and even babies.

Candice Henry walks the runway with a wicker Lilly Pulitzer bag.

Candice Henry walks the runway with a wicker Lilly Pulitzer bag.

The models wore the latest fashions from the local Lilly Pulitzer stores.

The models wore the latest fashions from the local Lilly Pulitzer stores.

The fashions ranged from colorful patterns to a black romper.

The fashions ranged from colorful patterns to a black romper.

A little model walks hand-in-hand down the runway.

A little model walks hand-in-hand down the runway.

Lilly Pulitzer is known as the "Queen of Prep."

Lilly Pulitzer is known as the "Queen of Prep."

Julia Barreda and Kellen Braren show off a Lilly Pulitzer matching family outfit.

Julia Barreda and Kellen Braren show off a Lilly Pulitzer matching family outfit.

The Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show models.

The Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show models.

The Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show was hosted Oct. 12 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was easy to smile with happiness when you walked into the Hyatt Regency Sarasota Oct. 12 for the Junior League of Sarasota's Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show. 

A sea of bright colors – the pinks, blues and greens designer Lilly Pulitzer is known for – filled the sunny room during social hour. This year's theme, For the Love of Lilly: The Princess of Prints, celebrated the designer's journey to becoming who she is today. 

During the social hour, flamingos were all around, with flamingo decor, pink flamingo drinks and a feathery flamingo towered above guests as she walked around the room. 

Guests then made their way into the ballroom after social hour to hear remarks from host Ray Collins, Co-Chairwomen Kristen Arbuckle and Lisa Budslick and JLS President Amy Sankes. 

"The purpose of life is to live a life of purpose," Sankes said during her speech, quoting Lilly Pulitzer. 

As guests enjoyed their lunches, models showed off the latest designs on the runway, available at both the St. Armands and UTC Lilly Pulitzer stores. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

