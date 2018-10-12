Ladies lunch in Lilly for Junior League of Sarasota

It was easy to smile with happiness when you walked into the Hyatt Regency Sarasota Oct. 12 for the Junior League of Sarasota's Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show.

A sea of bright colors – the pinks, blues and greens designer Lilly Pulitzer is known for – filled the sunny room during social hour. This year's theme, For the Love of Lilly: The Princess of Prints, celebrated the designer's journey to becoming who she is today.

During the social hour, flamingos were all around, with flamingo decor, pink flamingo drinks and a feathery flamingo towered above guests as she walked around the room.

Guests then made their way into the ballroom after social hour to hear remarks from host Ray Collins, Co-Chairwomen Kristen Arbuckle and Lisa Budslick and JLS President Amy Sankes.

"The purpose of life is to live a life of purpose," Sankes said during her speech, quoting Lilly Pulitzer.

As guests enjoyed their lunches, models showed off the latest designs on the runway, available at both the St. Armands and UTC Lilly Pulitzer stores.