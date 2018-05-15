Junior League of Sarasota honors award recipients and past presidents

The Junior League of Sarasota hosted its annual Awards Celebration Dinner May 15 at the Francis.

Social hour gave guests time to mingle and sip cocktails before the program started. President Erin Duggan started the meeting, going over a review of the past year. A few active members were then recognized for going to sustaining standing, as well as a presentation of new members. Then, the annual awards were given out, including Sustainer of the Year, Spirit of the League, New Member of the Year, Active of the Year and the President's Award, among others.

Duggan then gave her outgoing President's address before handing the gavel off to incoming President, Amy Sankes.