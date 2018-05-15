 Skip to main content
Incoming President Amy Sankes and Outgoing President Erin Duggan

Junior League of Sarasota honors award recipients and past presidents

The Annual Dinner presented many awards to JLS members.

Tara Motzenbecker and Jessica Feather

Shannon Hankin, Melissa Hembree and Julia Jacob Barreda

JLS sold customized hats at the front table.

Kait Plocharsky, Kristen LaFrance and Stephanie Nolan

Ollie Johnson and Barbara Wall-Magee

Corey Talbot and Margaret Orozco

Barbara Barrett and Fran Nitschke

Jennet Espinosa and Kendra Gemma

Renee Ryckman, Julia Jacob Barreda and Jennifer Masters

Cathy Simmons and Joan Campo

Heather Ferrigno, Michelle McSwain, Ella Lewis, Melissa Howard and Kerri Deatherage

Patrick and President Erin Duggan

Josh Sankes and Lea Graf

Shantel Norman and Kelly Calamaras

DeDe Snider, Alexandra Harb, Michaela Ristaino and Karen DeFelice

Mandy Fox, Cindy Urbano and Laura Mayhew-Purcell

The Annual Awards Celebration Dinner was hosted May 15 at The Francis.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Junior League of Sarasota hosted its annual Awards Celebration Dinner May 15 at the Francis.

Social hour gave guests time to mingle and sip cocktails before the program started. President Erin Duggan started the meeting, going over a review of the past year. A few active members were then recognized for going to sustaining standing, as well as a presentation of new members. Then, the annual awards were given out, including Sustainer of the Year, Spirit of the League, New Member of the Year, Active of the Year and the President's Award, among others.

Duggan then gave her outgoing President's address before handing the gavel off to incoming President, Amy Sankes.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

