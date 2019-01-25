 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lee Byron, Kathryn Shea, Kristen Theisen and Ellie Decker.

Junior League gains advice from elected officials

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Lee Byron, Kathryn Shea, Kristen Theisen and Ellie Decker.

Buy this Photo
Deborah Harding and Rachel Biechlin

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Deborah Harding and Rachel Biechlin

Buy this Photo
Jim Meister, Amanda Benton, Sharon Wetzler DePeters, Alan Kesten, Tramm Hudson, Melba Jimenez and Clare Arguedas.

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Jim Meister, Amanda Benton, Sharon Wetzler DePeters, Alan Kesten, Tramm Hudson, Melba Jimenez and Clare Arguedas.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Junior League Legislative Breakfast Chair Britt Riner, Junior League President Amy Sankes and Junior League member Erin Christy

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Sarasota Junior League Legislative Breakfast Chair Britt Riner, Junior League President Amy Sankes and Junior League member Erin Christy

Buy this Photo
Mike Moran, Lori Moran and Ron Turner

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Mike Moran, Lori Moran and Ron Turner

Buy this Photo
Guests could choose from a variety of treats for breakfast.

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Guests could choose from a variety of treats for breakfast.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Junior League President Amy Sankes addresses the crowd.

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Sarasota Junior League President Amy Sankes addresses the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Junior League Legislative Breakfast Chair Britt Riner speaks about the importance of voting.

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Sarasota Junior League Legislative Breakfast Chair Britt Riner speaks about the importance of voting.

Buy this Photo
Panel moderator Morgan Bentley jokes with the crowd.

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Panel moderator Morgan Bentley jokes with the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Charles Hines and Jane Goodwin

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Charles Hines and Jane Goodwin

Buy this Photo
Margaret Good and Tom Knight

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Margaret Good and Tom Knight

Buy this Photo
State Rep. Margaret Good, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight, Chair of Sarasota County Commission Charles Hines and Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman Jane Goodwin.

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

State Rep. Margaret Good, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight, Chair of Sarasota County Commission Charles Hines and Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman Jane Goodwin.

Buy this Photo
Share
Margaret Good, Tom Knight, Charles Hines and Jane Goodwin spoke to League members Jan. 25.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Eggs and bacon, elected officials and red lipstick were all present at the Junior League of Sarasota's Legislative Breakfast Jan. 25. 

The event was organized by the League’s State Public Affairs Committee, which takes action on public policy issues that are relevant to the Junior League’s mission — promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through leadership. 

Over the years, the organization has addressed issues such as the importance of bike helmets for kids under the age of 16 and improvements to the 911 emergency system, said Sarasota Junior League President Amy Sankes.  

Before passing the microphone to Morgan Bentley, who was leading a panel discussion of elected officials, Britt Riner, chair of the breakfast, spoke about the importance of voting. 

“When you look at my seat, it’s no coincidence that you’ll find a tube of red lipstick,” Riner said. 

The lipstick, she said, is a reminder of the suffragette movement in 1912. In that year, makeup mogul Elizabeth Arden handed out red lipstick to all the suffragettes, and it quickly became a symbol of the movement that eventually gave women the right to vote. 

“Now, in part thanks to red lipstick, we women have the right to vote, and we actively practice that right today,” Riner said. 

After Riner spoke, elected officials Margaret Good, Tom Knight, Charles Hines and Jane Goodwin participated in a panel discussion that highlighted the importance of active political participation.

Related Stories

Advertisement