Junior League gains advice from elected officials

Eggs and bacon, elected officials and red lipstick were all present at the Junior League of Sarasota's Legislative Breakfast Jan. 25.

The event was organized by the League’s State Public Affairs Committee, which takes action on public policy issues that are relevant to the Junior League’s mission — promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through leadership.

Over the years, the organization has addressed issues such as the importance of bike helmets for kids under the age of 16 and improvements to the 911 emergency system, said Sarasota Junior League President Amy Sankes.

Before passing the microphone to Morgan Bentley, who was leading a panel discussion of elected officials, Britt Riner, chair of the breakfast, spoke about the importance of voting.

“When you look at my seat, it’s no coincidence that you’ll find a tube of red lipstick,” Riner said.

The lipstick, she said, is a reminder of the suffragette movement in 1912. In that year, makeup mogul Elizabeth Arden handed out red lipstick to all the suffragettes, and it quickly became a symbol of the movement that eventually gave women the right to vote.

“Now, in part thanks to red lipstick, we women have the right to vote, and we actively practice that right today,” Riner said.

After Riner spoke, elected officials Margaret Good, Tom Knight, Charles Hines and Jane Goodwin participated in a panel discussion that highlighted the importance of active political participation.