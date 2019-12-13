Junior League celebrates holidays in the moonlight

Junior League of Sarasota treated its supporters to an elegant evening of cheer and celebration during its first "Dancing Under The Stars" party Dec. 13.

The event drew around 250 guests to the Cap Joie, the bayfront home of Katherine Harris and Richard Ware. There, patrons enjoyed a special VIP party on the rooftop before heading downstairs for a night of drinks, hors d'oeuvres and photos in front of a massive Christmas tree. Eventually attendees moved outside to dance to soul music.