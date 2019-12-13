 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Lisa Beckstein, Katherine Harris and Cindy Kaiser

Junior League celebrates holidays in the moonlight

Co-chairs Lisa Beckstein, Katherine Harris and Cindy Kaiser

Jim and Barbara Barrett with Pamela and Tom Reily

Jim and Barbara Barrett with Pamela and Tom Reily

David and Mary Benfer

David and Mary Benfer

Kathy Yu with Jessica and Sam Walker

Kathy Yu with Jessica and Sam Walker

Beth Cannata

Beth Cannata

Daniel Budslick,Jessica Gorman and Lisa and John Budslick

Daniel Budslick,Jessica Gorman and Lisa and John Budslick

Freedom and Howard Chasolen with Scott and Jessica Middleton

Freedom and Howard Chasolen with Scott and Jessica Middleton

Rich and Maureen Carnavale

Rich and Maureen Carnavale

Renee Ryckman and Kathy Yu

Renee Ryckman and Kathy Yu

Wendy Hopkins with Sidney and Anita Holec

Wendy Hopkins with Sidney and Anita Holec

Courtney and Charlie Shrem

Courtney and Charlie Shrem

Co-chairwoman Cindy Kaiser with Jeff Kaiser and Beth Cannata

Co-chairwoman Cindy Kaiser with Jeff Kaiser and Beth Cannata

Susan and Tom Clarke with Belle and Dan Fangmeyer

Susan and Tom Clarke with Belle and Dan Fangmeyer

Cady and Scott Ferguson

Cady and Scott Ferguson

Erin and Patrick Duggan with Julie Stewart and Kim Cornetet

Erin and Patrick Duggan with Julie Stewart and Kim Cornetet

Co-chairwoman Katherine Harris and Richard Ware

Co-chairwoman Katherine Harris and Richard Ware

Bonnie Lancaster and Pedro Fernandez

Bonnie Lancaster and Pedro Fernandez

Leigh Daley, Sarah Lodge, Amy Sankes, Melissa Hembree, Erin Christy, Katie Gard and Grace Hamlin

Leigh Daley, Sarah Lodge, Amy Sankes, Melissa Hembree, Erin Christy, Katie Gard and Grace Hamlin

James and Kim Cornetet

James and Kim Cornetet

John and Gretchen Bullock with Fred and Sally Brumbaugh

John and Gretchen Bullock with Fred and Sally Brumbaugh

Ken and Barbara Magee

Ken and Barbara Magee

Megan and Lisa Krouse

Megan and Lisa Krouse

Megan Wenget and Jessica Rogers with Jennifer and Altom Maglio

Megan Wenget and Jessica Rogers with Jennifer and Altom Maglio

Ella Lewis and Alicia Chalmers

Ella Lewis and Alicia Chalmers

Anne Toale, Dale Campbell and Varinia Van Ness

Anne Toale, Dale Campbell and Varinia Van Ness

Cynthia and Laura Baran

Cynthia and Laura Baran

Phil and Liza Leonard with Kimberly and Jeremy Duplissey

Phil and Liza Leonard with Kimberly and Jeremy Duplissey

Roy and Karla Dupuis, Craig and Donna Barcomb and Ed and Karee Valek

Roy and Karla Dupuis, Craig and Donna Barcomb and Ed and Karee Valek

Alfred and Allison Kellogg with Barbara and Barry Bell

Alfred and Allison Kellogg with Barbara and Barry Bell

Barbie Nilsen and Buster Crabbe

Barbie Nilsen and Buster Crabbe

The "Dancing Under The Stars" party was held Dec. 13.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Junior League of Sarasota treated its supporters to an elegant evening of cheer and celebration during its first "Dancing Under The Stars" party Dec. 13.

The event drew around 250 guests to the Cap Joie, the bayfront home of Katherine Harris and Richard Ware. There, patrons enjoyed a special VIP party on the rooftop before heading downstairs for a night of drinks, hors d'oeuvres and photos in front of a massive Christmas tree. Eventually attendees moved outside to dance to soul music.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

