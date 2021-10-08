Junior League brings nighttime fashion show to Mote Marine Laboratory

The Junior League of Sarasota has long-enjoyed its Lily Pulitzer fashion show luncheons. But with a radically different social season, staff felt a change was in order.

The group put on a "Bright Nights" Lilly Pulitzer fashion show and cocktail party at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium on Oct. 8.

More than 200 supporters enjoyed an evening of food and fashion at Mote Marine that raised funds for the nonprofit's programs benefitting women. Guests ate food, mingled and learned more about the aquarium's ocean life before sitting for the fashion show. A number of local figures and Junior League members strutted up and down the runway wearing various Lilly Pulitzer fits.

The night ended with a dance party that had guests learning how to salsa dance from instructors.