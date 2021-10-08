 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Shantel Norman posed for the crowd.

Junior League brings nighttime fashion show to Mote Marine Laboratory

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Shantel Norman posed for the crowd.

Junior League president Ella Lewis and GIllian Hagerty

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Junior League president Ella Lewis and GIllian Hagerty

Danielle Gallagher, April Collins, Jessica Walker, chairwoman Ashley Spradley, Veronica Perrelli and Elizabeth Topp

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Danielle Gallagher, April Collins, Jessica Walker, chairwoman Ashley Spradley, Veronica Perrelli and Elizabeth Topp

Laura Flood, Kim Bouchard and Amanda Baxter

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Laura Flood, Kim Bouchard and Amanda Baxter

Lauren Henry and Candice Henry

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Lauren Henry and Candice Henry

More than 200 guests enjoyed drinks and food.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

More than 200 guests enjoyed drinks and food.

Lauren Nielsen walked up and down the runway.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Lauren Nielsen walked up and down the runway.

Rachael Sosnowski and Nathanial Weiss

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Rachael Sosnowski and Nathanial Weiss

Patra Rueangaram walked up and down the runway.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Patra Rueangaram walked up and down the runway.

Kim Wortz, Jackie Strouse, Gillian Hagerty, Katelyn Kopakin, Kayla Olsen and Nicole Zimmerman

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Kim Wortz, Jackie Strouse, Gillian Hagerty, Katelyn Kopakin, Kayla Olsen and Nicole Zimmerman

Barbie Gummin, Reni Berlotuzzi and Betsy Hills

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Barbie Gummin, Reni Berlotuzzi and Betsy Hills

Sheila and Holly Sharpe with Sam Tichenor

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Sheila and Holly Sharpe with Sam Tichenor

Ashley Coil and Allison Greenberg

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Ashley Coil and Allison Greenberg

Natalie Dionne and Veronica Perrelli

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Natalie Dionne and Veronica Perrelli

Preston Whittmore and Christy Strasser

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Preston Whittmore and Christy Strasser

Souad Dreyfus, Bob Proudian and Christine Frezza

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Souad Dreyfus, Bob Proudian and Christine Frezza

John Patti played steel drums.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

John Patti played steel drums.

Villa Dragovoy, Sooyun Chun, Cindy Stimart and Kared Medford

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Villa Dragovoy, Sooyun Chun, Cindy Stimart and Kared Medford

Melissa Perrin and Andrea Paul

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Melissa Perrin and Andrea Paul

Alissa Silvers painted artwork that was later auctioned off.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Alissa Silvers painted artwork that was later auctioned off.

Jennifer Masters and Steffani Drass

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Jennifer Masters and Steffani Drass

John and Virginia Harshman

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

John and Virginia Harshman

President Ella Lewis welcomed the crowd and kicked off the fashion show.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

President Ella Lewis welcomed the crowd and kicked off the fashion show.

Gillian Hagerty raised money from the audience.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

Gillian Hagerty raised money from the audience.

The night ended with salsa dancing.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 |

The night ended with salsa dancing.

Share
The nonprofit held a reformatted fashion show at the aquarium on Oct. 8.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Junior League of Sarasota has long-enjoyed its Lily Pulitzer fashion show luncheons. But with a radically different social season, staff felt a change was in order. 

The group put on a "Bright Nights" Lilly Pulitzer fashion show and cocktail party at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium on Oct. 8.

More than 200 supporters enjoyed an evening of food and fashion at Mote Marine that raised funds for the nonprofit's programs benefitting women. Guests ate food, mingled and learned more about the aquarium's ocean life before sitting for the fashion show. A number of local figures and Junior League members strutted up and down the runway wearing various Lilly Pulitzer fits. 

The night ended with a dance party that had guests learning how to salsa dance from instructors.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement