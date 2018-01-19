 Skip to main content
Vice Mayor Ed Zunz (left), former Mayor Jeremy Whatmough and former Commissioner Peter O'Connor talk shop at Juan Florensa's going-away party.

Juan Florensa relishes last day as Longboat Key Public Works director

More than 20 attendees from the community snacked around the beach-themed table at Juan Florensa's going-away party.

Project Manager James Linkogle (left) and former Public Works Operations Manager Neal Martin both gave speeches at Juan Florensa's going-away party.

Cyndi Seamon and At-Large Commissioner Jim Brown have both worked with Juan Florensa for much of his career with the Town of Longboat Key.

Laura Andrews said Juan Florensa, who she's worked with for almost two decades, is the reason her hair is the color it is.

James Linkogle (left), Alexandra Lowe-Mains and Mark Richardson have all worked for Juan Florensa, although some for longer than others.

Public works employees Troy Wootan (left), Joe Samblanet and Lloyd Hine mulled in the back room while citizens socialized at Juan Florensa's going-away party.

James Linkogle presented Juan Florensa with a laundry list of gifts, including a bag of sand, a industrial faucet head and, last but not least, a plaque and hug farewell.

Juan Florensa has spent 17 years as the director of the Longboat Key Public Works director.

Florensa has worked for the town in the same position for 17 years.
by: Bret Hauff Staff Writer

Former and current commissioners, engineers, community leaders and residents came to the Public Works Department Friday to celebrate Juan Florensa's 17-year service as Public Works director on Longboat Key. 

More than 20 people celebrated Florensa's many impactful projects on the island, including multiple beach nourishment efforts, construction of several town facilities and the rejuvenation of the Key's sewage system. Friday was Florensa's official last day as a town employee. 

Florensa said he plans to stay involved in the Longboat Key community as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, although he's taking some time to "disengage" on a trip to Australia. He plans to dive the Great Barrier Reef. 

