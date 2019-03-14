 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Traci Smullen and Anne Weintraub, CEO Andria Bilan, Co-Chairman Dan Vigne and Co-Founder Sandi Chapnick

JoshProvides cooks up entertaining and educational evening

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Co-Chairwomen Traci Smullen and Anne Weintraub, CEO Andria Bilan, Co-Chairman Dan Vigne and Co-Founder Sandi Chapnick

Buy this Photo
Pete, Peter and Mary Fischer

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Pete, Peter and Mary Fischer

Buy this Photo
This is the second year JoshProvides has hosted the dinner.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

This is the second year JoshProvides has hosted the dinner.

Buy this Photo
Guests put on their aprons before cooking.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Guests put on their aprons before cooking.

Buy this Photo
Silent auction items were placed around the atrium for bidding.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Silent auction items were placed around the atrium for bidding.

Buy this Photo
Pamela Baron, Robyn Faucy-Washington and Johnette Cappadona

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Pamela Baron, Robyn Faucy-Washington and Johnette Cappadona

Buy this Photo
Nicole and Skylar Chapnick

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Nicole and Skylar Chapnick

Buy this Photo
Glenn and Danita Dickman with Michael Smullen

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Glenn and Danita Dickman with Michael Smullen

Buy this Photo
Tig and Rob Winsler

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Tig and Rob Winsler

Buy this Photo
Julie Swan, Pamela Hughes and Christine Thomas

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Julie Swan, Pamela Hughes and Christine Thomas

Buy this Photo
Soni and Raju Lakhwani

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Soni and Raju Lakhwani

Buy this Photo
An amethyst jewelry set was one of the auction items.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

An amethyst jewelry set was one of the auction items.

Buy this Photo
Julie Bauer and Ashley Ziecina

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Julie Bauer and Ashley Ziecina

Buy this Photo
Katie Mulholland and Kayla Smullen

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Katie Mulholland and Kayla Smullen

Buy this Photo
Kelley Jamieson made pompom earrings to sell to guests, with all proceeds going to JoshProvides.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Kelley Jamieson made pompom earrings to sell to guests, with all proceeds going to JoshProvides.

Buy this Photo
Judit and Kevin Kinahan

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Judit and Kevin Kinahan

Buy this Photo
Jordan and Kiley Riccardi with Lily and Steve Rees

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Jordan and Kiley Riccardi with Lily and Steve Rees

Buy this Photo
Amanda, Charlotte, Amelia and Ambarlee Twigg

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Amanda, Charlotte, Amelia and Ambarlee Twigg

Buy this Photo
Pam Kelly and Chelsea Rodman

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Pam Kelly and Chelsea Rodman

Buy this Photo
Gayle Guynup and Peggy Abt

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Gayle Guynup and Peggy Abt

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Edwards welcomes guests to the dinner.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Cyndi Edwards welcomes guests to the dinner.

Buy this Photo
Ken Abt takes a photo of his table.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Ken Abt takes a photo of his table.

Buy this Photo
Renee Hamad cooks mahi mahi.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Renee Hamad cooks mahi mahi.

Buy this Photo
Chef Jamil shows guests how to cook the dish.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Chef Jamil shows guests how to cook the dish.

Buy this Photo
Angie Reichheld and Kyle Doan laugh as they cook their dishes.

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 |

Angie Reichheld and Kyle Doan laugh as they cook their dishes.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2nd annual Interactive Dinner and Auction was hosted March 14 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

JoshProvides cooked up its second Interactive Dinner & Auction March 14 at Michael's On East. 

The organization was started in 2008, shortly after co-founders Bruce and Sandi Chapnick lost their son, Josh, to a fatal head blow during an epileptic seizure. Josh was a chef, Sandi told guests, making the dinner a perfect fundraiser for the organization. JoshProvides helped 59 families with an individual who lives with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. Helping other families helped Sandi and her late husband, Bruce, heal after the loss of their son. 

After a cocktail hour in the atrium, guests put on their aprons to cook. The menu featured international cuisine, including Asian, Italian. Moroccan and a Californian dessert. 

In attendance were many guests who were at the first annual Interactive Dinner and Auction last year, and also families who have benefitted from the programs. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement