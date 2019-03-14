JoshProvides cooks up entertaining and educational evening

JoshProvides cooked up its second Interactive Dinner & Auction March 14 at Michael's On East.

The organization was started in 2008, shortly after co-founders Bruce and Sandi Chapnick lost their son, Josh, to a fatal head blow during an epileptic seizure. Josh was a chef, Sandi told guests, making the dinner a perfect fundraiser for the organization. JoshProvides helped 59 families with an individual who lives with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. Helping other families helped Sandi and her late husband, Bruce, heal after the loss of their son.

After a cocktail hour in the atrium, guests put on their aprons to cook. The menu featured international cuisine, including Asian, Italian. Moroccan and a Californian dessert.

In attendance were many guests who were at the first annual Interactive Dinner and Auction last year, and also families who have benefitted from the programs.