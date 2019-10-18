 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Anne Weintraub and Traci Smullen with Board Chair Dan Vigne

JoshProvides hosts wine dinner at Café L'Europe

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 |

David McCoy and Persefoni Nicolosi

Steve and Inna Snyder

Kathy Pendleton and Ray Rajewski

Sandi Wagner, Anne Weintraub and Sal Diaz-Verson

Nicole and Sandi Chapnick with Sharon Patrice and Lauren Canire

Persefoni Nicolosi, Victoria Arendt and Bradley Gayheart

Laura and Joe Schiess

Bruce Udell and Michael Harshman

Andrew Cohen and Susan Fritsch Cohen

Bob Fritsch and Ian MacLure

Freya and Loyd Robbins

Jon Galar and Tana Darley

Nicole and Sandi Chapnick thanked the sold-out crowd for coming.

Kimberly Duffy, Matt Dyce, Ken Cerar and Sandi Wagner

Board Member Ronald Aung-Din and Board Chair Dan Vigne

Guests mingled and sipped champagne before dinner.

Liz Madzula and Holly Neuhengen

Damon and Emily Goulet

CEO Andria Bilan with Nicole Chapnick and co-Founder Sandi Chapnick

The 2019 Far Niente dinner benefits the foundation's mission to improve the quality of life for those living with epilepsy and other seizure disorders.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

JoshProvides, a local epilepsy assistance foundation, hosted a sold-out wine dinner Oct. 17 at Café L'Europe St. Armands Circle. 

"We want to empower to give hope to those with epilepsy and improve their quality of life," co-Founder Sandi Chapnick said. "Epilepsy can strike anyone anywhere at any time." 

Chapnick, who co-founded JoshProvides with late husband Bruce Chapnick, said her husband always wanted to see a sold-out wine dinner supporting their foundation. That wish came true when more than 100 people packed into the restaurant on the Circle. Before dinner, attendees could also bet on a silent auction featuring donated items from BSwanky, a handbag shop, and Soni Jewelers. 

Proceeds from the dinner and auction will be used by JoshProvides to fund programs and services that the foundation offers to families living with epilepsy. 

The Author: Nat Kaemmerer

