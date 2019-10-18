JoshProvides hosts wine dinner at Café L'Europe

JoshProvides, a local epilepsy assistance foundation, hosted a sold-out wine dinner Oct. 17 at Café L'Europe St. Armands Circle.

"We want to empower to give hope to those with epilepsy and improve their quality of life," co-Founder Sandi Chapnick said. "Epilepsy can strike anyone anywhere at any time."

Chapnick, who co-founded JoshProvides with late husband Bruce Chapnick, said her husband always wanted to see a sold-out wine dinner supporting their foundation. That wish came true when more than 100 people packed into the restaurant on the Circle. Before dinner, attendees could also bet on a silent auction featuring donated items from BSwanky, a handbag shop, and Soni Jewelers.

Proceeds from the dinner and auction will be used by JoshProvides to fund programs and services that the foundation offers to families living with epilepsy.