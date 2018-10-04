 Skip to main content
JoshProvides Co-founder Sandi Chapnick and JoshProvides CEO Andria Bilan

JoshProvides supporters enjoy wine dinner

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Event co-chairwoman Anne Weintraub, Cafe L’Europe Owner Ron Milton and event co-chairwoman Traci Smullen

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Chris and Chelsea Rodman

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Loyd and Freya Robbins

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Louanne and Paul Decker

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Ava Tuber, JoshProvides Co-founder Sandi Chapnick and JoshProvides CEO Andria Bilan

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Cyndi and Ray Burnett

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Cyndi Miller and Marlo Turner

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Ava Tuber and JoshProvides Co-founder Sandi Chapnick

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Kyle and Maria Doan and Deb Codella

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Virginia Thormley, Kem Lindsay and Stephanie Church

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Doug and Valerie Rawlings

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Mike Smullen, Cyndi Edwards and Colin Trethewey

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Barbara Najmy and Michael Harshman

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Janet Lange, John Knowles, Phillip Dickson and Tori Quinn

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Joe and Laura Schiess

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Deborah Vaughan and Michelle Brault

Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 |

Ninety people attended the fundraising dinner Oct. 4 at Cafe L'Europe.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation supporters sipped their way through a five-course dinner Oct. 4.

On Thursday evening, 90 supporters attended a five-course wine dinner at Cafe L’Europe. Attendees mingled throughout the restaurant during a champagne reception and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres before sitting down to dinner.

Each of the five courses was served with a different wine. The first course was black opal caviar with Roederer Estat Brut. Next came a five spice Maine lobster tail with Domaines Schlumberger Riesling Grand Cru. Third was poached Chiliean sea bass with Truchard Vineyard Nickel & Nickel Chardonnay followed by filet-aged and center cut angus beef served with Caymus Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The final dish was dessert, which was chocolate marquise served with Voyage 6 Caymus Red Schooner Malbec.

JoshProvides offers help to individuals who have epilepsy or other seizure disorders by providing support groups for youth, individuals, caregivers and parents, distributing seizure detection and alert services and providing assistance with transportation and medical services.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

