JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation supporters sipped their way through a five-course dinner Oct. 4.

On Thursday evening, 90 supporters attended a five-course wine dinner at Cafe L’Europe. Attendees mingled throughout the restaurant during a champagne reception and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres before sitting down to dinner.

Each of the five courses was served with a different wine. The first course was black opal caviar with Roederer Estat Brut. Next came a five spice Maine lobster tail with Domaines Schlumberger Riesling Grand Cru. Third was poached Chiliean sea bass with Truchard Vineyard Nickel & Nickel Chardonnay followed by filet-aged and center cut angus beef served with Caymus Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The final dish was dessert, which was chocolate marquise served with Voyage 6 Caymus Red Schooner Malbec.

JoshProvides offers help to individuals who have epilepsy or other seizure disorders by providing support groups for youth, individuals, caregivers and parents, distributing seizure detection and alert services and providing assistance with transportation and medical services.



