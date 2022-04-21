Josh Provides puts on interactive dinner

The fourth annual dinner was held on April 19.
The JoshProvides nonprofit made a meal out of its interactive dinner at Michael's On East on April 19.
The fourth annual Interactive Dinner gathered hundreds of supporters of the nonprofit, which assists those living with epilepsy and seizure disorders as well as their families.
The night's program featured a lively and involved dinner led by Michael's On East staff that had the crowd cooking up dishes for their tables throughout the night.
