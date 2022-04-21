 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
CEO Andria Bilan and event chairwoman Traci Smullen

Josh Provides puts on interactive dinner

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

CEO Andria Bilan and event chairwoman Traci Smullen

Doug Gowens, Jana Marie Gowens, Paige and Brennan McCarthy

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Doug Gowens, Jana Marie Gowens, Paige and Brennan McCarthy

Daniel and Marine Mason

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Daniel and Marine Mason

Lisa Long and Elly Garner

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Lisa Long and Elly Garner

Rita MacLure, Renee Fritsch, Meg Ryan and Maureen Higgins

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Rita MacLure, Renee Fritsch, Meg Ryan and Maureen Higgins

Stephen and Sharon Patrice with Ed Scharf

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Stephen and Sharon Patrice with Ed Scharf

Ian MacLure, Alan Tuck and Bob Fritsch

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Ian MacLure, Alan Tuck and Bob Fritsch

Gretchen Bauer, Colin Tretheway and Cyndi Edwards

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Gretchen Bauer, Colin Tretheway and Cyndi Edwards

Steve and Inna Snyder

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Steve and Inna Snyder

Paul Thompson, Bob Hughes and Len Gannett

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Paul Thompson, Bob Hughes and Len Gannett

Meme, Chase and Jeff Signore

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Meme, Chase and Jeff Signore

Gayle Guynup and Peggy Abt

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Gayle Guynup and Peggy Abt

Board chair Ed Scharf

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Board chair Ed Scharf

Event Chairwoman Traci Smullen

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Event Chairwoman Traci Smullen

Chef Jamil Pineda prepares the food.

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Chef Jamil Pineda prepares the food.

Tim Fanning and Barbara Najmy cook up food.

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Tim Fanning and Barbara Najmy cook up food.

Bob Lewandowski and Jennifer Vigner prepare for their table.

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Bob Lewandowski and Jennifer Vigner prepare for their table.

Vicky Herman, Karen Joseph and Karen Quick

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Vicky Herman, Karen Joseph and Karen Quick

Kurt Thompson and Kate Smith

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Kurt Thompson and Kate Smith

Renee Biehl and Elly Garner

Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 |

Renee Biehl and Elly Garner

Share
The fourth annual dinner was held on April 19.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The JoshProvides nonprofit made a meal out of its interactive dinner at Michael's On East on April 19.

The fourth annual Interactive Dinner gathered hundreds of supporters of the nonprofit, which assists those living with epilepsy and seizure disorders as well as their families.

The night's program featured a lively and involved dinner led by Michael's On East staff that had the crowd cooking up dishes for their tables throughout the night.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement