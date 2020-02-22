John Fogerty rocks the house at Van Wezel Foundation gala

John Fogerty got the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall moving Feb. 21 during the Inspiration Gala.

The Van Wezel's newly-named event brought in hundred of foundation supporters to raise money for supports arts education programs for 30,000 local students. This year's event also recognized Melissa Forsten. Joanna Fox and Tatiana Ignotis as the Appleton Outstanding Teachers of the Year.

VIP guests mixed and mingled on the bayfront during the cocktail hour before taking photos and bidding on silent item auction items. Attendees then had dinner outside in a tent location before returning indoors for a lively rock show from the Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder.