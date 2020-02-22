 Skip to main content
Board chair Jim Travers, co-Chairwoman Susan Travers, CEO Cheryl Mendelson and co-Chairwoman Kathy Martella

John Fogerty rocks the house at Van Wezel Foundation gala

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 |

Board chair Jim Travers, co-Chairwoman Susan Travers, CEO Cheryl Mendelson and co-Chairwoman Kathy Martella

Appleton Outstanding Teachers of the Year winners Tatiana Ignotis, Joanna Fox and Melissa Forsten

Appleton Outstanding Teachers of the Year winners Tatiana Ignotis, Joanna Fox and Melissa Forsten

The night's dinner had a vibrant red theme.

The night's dinner had a vibrant red theme.

Joanne and Peter Powers

Joanne and Peter Powers

Bill, Kathy and John Chapman

Bill, Kathy and John Chapman

Temp Hamilton, Joanna Ginder and Susan and Ed Maier

Temp Hamilton, Joanna Ginder and Susan and Ed Maier

Barry and Caroline Weisblatt

Barry and Caroline Weisblatt

Stacie Baer, Donna Koffman and Daria Fairchild

Stacie Baer, Donna Koffman and Daria Fairchild

Guests had dinner in a tent area outdoors.

Guests had dinner in a tent area outdoors.

Dave and Brenda Maraman with Ulrika and Michael Nordoff

Dave and Brenda Maraman with Ulrika and Michael Nordoff

James and Lucy Hope with Allison Imre and David Perkowski

James and Lucy Hope with Allison Imre and David Perkowski

Rachel Shelley, Michael Shelton and Clara Reynardus De Villanueva

Rachel Shelley, Michael Shelton and Clara Reynardus De Villanueva

Janet Walter and Kelly Copeland

Janet Walter and Kelly Copeland

Jack and Cate Douglas

Jack and Cate Douglas

Steve and Jackie Griese with Marsha and Richard Barnhard

Steve and Jackie Griese with Marsha and Richard Barnhard

Mike Wilson, Kristin Goff and Erika and Chris Valcarcel

Mike Wilson, Kristin Goff and Erika and Chris Valcarcel

Board chair Jim Travers with Gary Butler

Board chair Jim Travers with Gary Butler

Co-Chairwomen Kathy Martella and Susan Travers with Julie Delaney and Liliana Chaulfant

Co-Chairwomen Kathy Martella and Susan Travers with Julie Delaney and Liliana Chaulfant

Nick and Danielle Roberts with Jen and Nick Ayotte

Nick and Danielle Roberts with Jen and Nick Ayotte

Nati Shabat and Roland Moser

Nati Shabat and Roland Moser

Will Brownfield, Rick Richardson and Mike Nordhoff

Will Brownfield, Rick Richardson and Mike Nordhoff

Rick Bero, Tashawna Duncan and Timothy Weber

Rick Bero, Tashawna Duncan and Timothy Weber

David Otterness with Pat and Larry Thompson

David Otterness with Pat and Larry Thompson

Terri and Michael Klauber

Terri and Michael Klauber

John Medinger, Ed Shifman and Gerard and Richard Biller

John Medinger, Ed Shifman and Gerard and Richard Biller

The Inspiration gala was held Feb. 21 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Harry Sayer

John Fogerty got the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall moving Feb. 21 during the Inspiration Gala. 

The Van Wezel's newly-named event brought in hundred of foundation supporters to raise money for supports arts education programs for 30,000 local students. This year's event also recognized Melissa Forsten. Joanna Fox and Tatiana Ignotis as the Appleton Outstanding Teachers of the Year.

VIP guests mixed and mingled on the bayfront during the cocktail hour before taking photos and bidding on silent item auction items. Attendees then had dinner outside in a tent location before returning indoors for a lively rock show from the Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

