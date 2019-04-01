Jill Wine-Banks visits Longboat Key Democrats

Current MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks made a stop to Longboat Key April 1.

On Monday, Wine-Banks addressed a crowd of more than 220 for the April meeting of the Longboat Key Democratic Club.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” she told the audience of her career.

Wine-Banks, a former assistant Watergate special prosecutor, who cross-examined President Richard Nixon’s secretary Rose Mary Woods, and former general counselor of the U.S. Army under President Jimmy Carter, spoke to the crowd about the Mueller Investigation.

Following her presentation and lunch, she hosted a Q&A where audience members could ask for her thoughts and analysis on current affairs.