Bob Gary, guest speaker Jill Wine-Banks and Club President Ken Marsh

Jill Wine-Banks visits Longboat Key Democrats

Monday, Apr. 1, 2019 |

Virginia Lipton and Jayne Meth

Sara Fishman and Sue Boorstein

Cynthia Pearlman and Barry Karafin

Adrienne Driben, Jean Steiger and Jane Plitt

Jill Wine-Banks spoke about the Mueller investigation.

Brian and Victoria Eckl

Evan Tilles and Tessie Jose

Giles van der Bogert and Paul Skversky

Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh welcomes the crowd.

Marvin Morse and Barbara Katz

Barbara Brizdle, Gary Cohen and Lynne Revo-Cohen

The club was promoting membership before the presentation began.

Bob Gary introduces Jill Wine-Banks

Jill Wine-Banks addresses the club about the Mueller investigation.

Cindy Spector and Randi Kreist

On April 1, Wine-Banks addressed a crowd of more than 220 in the Harbourside Ballroom.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Current MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks made a stop to Longboat Key April 1.

On Monday, Wine-Banks addressed a crowd of more than 220 for the April meeting of the Longboat Key Democratic Club.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” she told the audience of her career.

Wine-Banks, a former assistant Watergate special prosecutor, who cross-examined President Richard Nixon’s secretary Rose Mary Woods, and former general counselor of the U.S. Army under President Jimmy Carter, spoke to the crowd about the Mueller Investigation.

Following her presentation and lunch, she hosted a Q&A where audience members could ask for her thoughts and analysis on current affairs.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

