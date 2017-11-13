JHCF supports Aviva with annual Keep the Dream Alive dinner

The wind was strong the evening of Nov. 13 at Keep the Dream Alive, and as the Israeli flag flapped relentlessly yet beautifully in the wind, it seemed to resemble the spirit of the determined individuals under the twinkling lights of the event tent.

Jewish Housing Council Foundation and Aviva - A Campus for Senior Living supporters gathered on Aviva’s campus for the event, which was held for the first time on Aviva property.

Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner by Mattison’s before several performances by singers from Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Several speeches were made by key players such as Aviva Chief Executive Officer Jay Solomon, JHCF Vice President of Philanthropy Scott Anderson and event chairs Lori Solomon and Michael Scott.

Solomon's speech perhaps put it best when summarizing the relentless mission of JHCF and its extension, Aviva.

“We have a responsibility to take care of our seniors because they’re the ones who paved the way for us,” Solomon said.