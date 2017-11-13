 Skip to main content
Chairman Michael Scott and Chairwoman Lori Solomon

JHCF supports Aviva with annual Keep the Dream Alive dinner

Judith Yaeger and Daniel Hodous

Alexander Zickafoose of Manatee Performing Arts Center sings for guests.

Shelley Goldklang and Dina Phillips

Edie and David Chaifetz with Ilene Fox

Aviva Chief Executive Officer Jay Solomon addresses the crowd.

Randy Mallitz and Bruce Udell

Johnette Cappadona and Rabbi Anne Feibelman

Chairman Michael Scott welcomes guests.

Judy Cahn and Brian Lipton

Scott Anderson thanks Lori Solomon for his surprise birthday cake with a kiss on the cheek.

The Israeli flag flaps in the wind.

Carol Camiener and Claudia Coville

Esther Rose and Shari Paler

A floral centerpiece adorned every table.

Lauren Hughey and Mitch Helton

Anne Virag, Mort Siegel and Mickey Fine

The tent was full of guests for Keep the Dream Alive.

David Lyles and Heidi Brown

Jay and Veronica Brady

Ellen Kleinschmidt, Eliza Kipton, Alexander Zickafoose, Audrey Lipton, Jay Solomon and Sarah Cassidy perform for guests.

JHCF Vice President of Philanthropy Scott Anderson addresses the crowd.

Residents raise their hands to show their Aviva pride.

The cast of Manatee Performing Arts Center’s “Annie” performs.

The cast of Manatee Performing Arts Center’s “Annie” performs.

The annual Jewish Housing Council Foundation fundraiser supporting Avia - A Campus for Senior Life took place Nov. 13 on the Aviva campus for the first time.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The wind was strong the evening of Nov. 13 at Keep the Dream Alive, and as the Israeli flag flapped relentlessly yet beautifully in the wind, it seemed to resemble the spirit of the determined individuals under the twinkling lights of the event tent.

Jewish Housing Council Foundation and Aviva - A Campus for Senior Living supporters gathered on Aviva’s campus for the event, which was held for the first time on Aviva property.

Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner by Mattison’s before several performances by singers from Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Several speeches were made by key players such as Aviva Chief Executive Officer Jay Solomon, JHCF Vice President of Philanthropy Scott Anderson and event chairs Lori Solomon and Michael Scott.

Solomon's speech perhaps put it best when summarizing the relentless mission of JHCF and its extension, Aviva.

“We have a responsibility to take care of our seniors because they’re the ones who paved the way for us,” Solomon said.

