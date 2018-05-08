JFCS recognizes local veterans serving the community

For Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, every day is Veterans Day. JFCS held its annual Tribute to Veterans Services to Community Awards Luncheon on May 8 at the Francis.

The event recognizes local veterans who inspire patriotism, provide service to others and offer hope to fellow veterans.

Honorees Gill Ruderman, Carl Hunsinger, Bryan Jacobs and Christopher Nothdurft were nominated by local veterans service organizations and nonprofit agencies.

“We are so honored to have these recipients today,” said JFCS CEO Heidi Brown. “They are so deserving of our recognition.”