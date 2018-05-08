 Skip to main content
Len Friedlander with Elke and Troy Scott

JFCS recognizes local veterans serving the community

Richard McDaniel and Chris Landis

Norman Olshansky and Ken Newmark

Sheila Blom, Jeff Schmidt, Dana Duckman and Nancy Kloosterman

Jess Amadee, Katherine Fritz and James Marvel

Wheels 4 Purple Hearts CEO Jack Thompson presents veteran Ed Talhurst with a customized power wheelchair.

Veteran Ed Talhurst tests out his customized power wheelchair given to him by Wheels 4 Purple Hearts CEO Jack Thompson.

Troy Scott and JFCS CEO Heidi Brown present Carl Hunsinger with a community service award.

Christopher Nothdurft accepts his community service award.

Members of JFCS and its community partners recognize local veterans.

City of Sarasota Commissioner Willie Charles Shaw with Lieutenant Richie Schweiterma

Awardees Christopher Nothdurft, Gill Ruderman, Carl Hunsinger and Bryan Jacobs with JFCS CEO Heidi Brown, center.

JFCS of the Suncoast celebrates veteran heroes who continue to serve others during its annual Tribute to Veterans Services to Community Awards Luncheon on May 8.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

For Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, every day is Veterans Day. JFCS held its annual Tribute to Veterans Services to Community Awards Luncheon on May 8 at the Francis.

The event recognizes local veterans who inspire patriotism, provide service to others and offer hope to fellow veterans.

Honorees Gill Ruderman, Carl Hunsinger, Bryan Jacobs and Christopher Nothdurft were nominated by local veterans service organizations and nonprofit agencies.

“We are so honored to have these recipients today,” said JFCS CEO Heidi Brown. “They are so deserving of our recognition.”

