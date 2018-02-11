Friends and family of the honorees celebrate and brunch at Eight Over 80

The Jewish Housing Council Foundation held the annual Eight Over 80 on Feb. 11 at Michael's On East.
Eight, or rather 10, honorees were celebrated over brunch at the Jewish Housing Council Foundation's annual Eight Over 80. The honorees are chosen for a number of reasons, including their outstanding lifetime achievements, philanthropic endeavors and community dedication.
Friends and family of the honorees along with members of the community enjoyed brunch while hearing the stories of those who were honored. A bio was read about each honoree, followed by a video interview with them and a short speech from the honoree.
2018 Eight Over 80 Honorees:
David Bavar
Carol M. Poteat Buchanan
Marty & Elsie Cohn
Louis. E. Levy
Elaine Keating
Dottie & Bob Garner
Eva Slane
Jean Weiller