Co-Chairwomen Gerri Aaron and Christine Jennings, Scott Anderson and Carolyn Michel

Friends and family of the honorees celebrate and brunch at Eight Over 80

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

2018 Honorees Jean Wieller, Elaine Keating, David Bavar, Carol Buchanan, Dottie Garner, Eva Slane, and Louis Levy with Elsie and Marty Cohn

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Desserts by Michael's On East were at the center of each table.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

This is the Jewish Housing Council Foundation's sixth year putting on the 8 Over 80 event.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Lee Williams and Scott Levine

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Edie Winston, Monica Vanbuskirk and Lindsey Stevens

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

The honoree awards are replicas of the sculpture Benediction, created by 2015 honoree Sidney Fagin.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

David Bavar and Adrienne Bavar

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Gerard Daniel and Jay Solomon

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Wayne and Patti Lee Curtis

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Debbi Breslof and Edythe Breslof

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Margot Zarzycka, a violinist from the Sarasota Orchestra, played music throughout the morning.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Christine Jennings and Francine Brown

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Joelle and Jerry Hamovit

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

The brunch featured a variety of items, including bagels, fresh salads and omelets.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Susan Schaen, Michelle Katz, Linda Battite and Lisa DiSimone

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Andria Bilan and Veronica Brady

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Corrine and Sol Schaffer

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Shelley and Sy Goldbatt with David Shapino

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Susan Samson, BJ Creighton and Russell Samson

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Ashley Brown and Carolyn Michel

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Meredith Ernest and Shari Paler

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Janis Collier and Charlie Ann Syprett

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

Scott Anderson thanks everyone for coming and congratulates the honorees.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 |

The Jewish Housing Council Foundation held the annual Eight Over 80 on Feb. 11 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Eight, or rather 10, honorees were celebrated over brunch at the Jewish Housing Council Foundation's annual Eight Over 80. The honorees are chosen for a number of reasons, including their outstanding lifetime achievements, philanthropic endeavors and community dedication. 

Friends and family of the honorees along with members of the community enjoyed brunch while hearing the stories of those who were honored. A bio was read about each honoree, followed by a video interview with them and a short speech from the honoree.

2018 Eight Over 80 Honorees:

David Bavar

Carol M. Poteat Buchanan

Marty & Elsie Cohn

Louis. E. Levy

Elaine Keating

Dottie & Bob Garner

Eva Slane

Jean Weiller

 

