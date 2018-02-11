Friends and family of the honorees celebrate and brunch at Eight Over 80

Eight, or rather 10, honorees were celebrated over brunch at the Jewish Housing Council Foundation's annual Eight Over 80. The honorees are chosen for a number of reasons, including their outstanding lifetime achievements, philanthropic endeavors and community dedication.

Friends and family of the honorees along with members of the community enjoyed brunch while hearing the stories of those who were honored. A bio was read about each honoree, followed by a video interview with them and a short speech from the honoree.

2018 Eight Over 80 Honorees:

David Bavar

Carol M. Poteat Buchanan

Marty & Elsie Cohn

Louis. E. Levy

Elaine Keating

Dottie & Bob Garner

Eva Slane

Jean Weiller