All the baked goods were homemade at the festival.

Jewish Food Festival brings cultural foods to Sarasota

All the baked goods were homemade at the festival.

Goodies, like this mandelbread, were available for festival-goers to nab.

Goodies, like this mandelbread, were available for festival-goers to nab.

Elly Krasow helps serve the baked goods.

Elly Krasow helps serve the baked goods.

Specialized Hanukkah star cookies were for sale.

Specialized Hanukkah star cookies were for sale.

Florey Miller serves up the upside down strawberry cake.

Florey Miller serves up the upside down strawberry cake.

Adrienne Krouse points out some of her favorite goods for sale.

Adrienne Krouse points out some of her favorite goods for sale.

Brian and Joan Wides

Brian and Joan Wides

Grace Eidt and Eileen Christman look at some of the jewelry sold at the festival.

Grace Eidt and Eileen Christman look at some of the jewelry sold at the festival.

Charlie is available for adoption through Sarasota County Animal Shelter.

Charlie is available for adoption through Sarasota County Animal Shelter.

Melissa Gallagher and Charlie Strom

Melissa Gallagher and Charlie Strom

Rose Witter and Lana Fisher

Rose Witter and Lana Fisher

Jackie Levin is served by Jan Joseph, Itzel Lieberman and Fred Lasky.

Jackie Levin is served by Jan Joseph, Itzel Lieberman and Fred Lasky.

A puff pastry filled with sweet potatoes is called a quiche of sorts by those who are serving it.

A puff pastry filled with sweet potatoes is called a quiche of sorts by those who are serving it.

Rae Levene

Rae Levene

Varsha Stein, David Stein and Patty Glah

Varsha Stein, David Stein and Patty Glah

Kathy Stern and Doug Cohen serve matzo ball soup.

Kathy Stern and Doug Cohen serve matzo ball soup.

Jordana and Doug Webber

Jordana and Doug Webber

The festival, hosted by Temple Sinai, celebrates jewish foods.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Temple Sinai promised a Jewish Food Festival, and it did not disappoint.

The festival, hosted on Jan. 27, served up a variety of culturally Jewish food. The food ranged from bagels and cream cheese to hot dogs to pastrami sandwiches. The food was available after purchase of tickets.

The Sarasota County Animal Shelter was also at the event accepting donations, and there were jewelry kiosks and health vendors as well. Jewish-food enthusiasts even took some food to go. 

