Jewish Food Festival brings cultural foods to Sarasota

Temple Sinai promised a Jewish Food Festival, and it did not disappoint.

The festival, hosted on Jan. 27, served up a variety of culturally Jewish food. The food ranged from bagels and cream cheese to hot dogs to pastrami sandwiches. The food was available after purchase of tickets.

The Sarasota County Animal Shelter was also at the event accepting donations, and there were jewelry kiosks and health vendors as well. Jewish-food enthusiasts even took some food to go.