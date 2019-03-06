 Skip to main content
Opening Night Sponsor Party Chairwoman Bunny Skirboll, Jewish Film Festival Co-Chairwoman Cheryl Shapiro, opening night film producer Jeremy Newberger and Jewish Film Festival Co-Chairwoman Fran Braverman

The 2019 Jewish Film Festival kicks off with home run

Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019

Opening Night Sponsor Party Chairwoman Bunny Skirboll, Jewish Film Festival Co-Chairwoman Cheryl Shapiro, opening night film producer Jeremy Newberger and Jewish Film Festival Co-Chairwoman Fran Braverman

Jewish Film Festival Co-Chairwomen Cheryl Shapiro and Fran Braverman

Jewish Film Festival Co-Chairwomen Cheryl Shapiro and Fran Braverman

The event was baseball themed for the opening night film, “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel.”

The event was baseball themed for the opening night film, “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel.”

Jordyn Axelrod, Hannah Weinberg and Opening Night Sponsor Party Chairwoman Bunny Skirboll

Jordyn Axelrod, Hannah Weinberg and Opening Night Sponsor Party Chairwoman Bunny Skirboll

Sandi Kligman and Ronnie Riceberg

Sandi Kligman and Ronnie Riceberg

Janet Tolbert and Barbara Jacob

Janet Tolbert and Barbara Jacob

Alan and Ruth Ades with Barbara and Philip Meltzer

Alan and Ruth Ades with Barbara and Philip Meltzer

Hadassah Strobel and Ilene Fox

Hadassah Strobel and Ilene Fox

Philip Meltzer with Janis and Jay Forgotson

Philip Meltzer with Janis and Jay Forgotson

Sheila and Jerry Birnbaum

Sheila and Jerry Birnbaum

Jay and Barbara Berkowitz and Leon R. and Margaret M. Ellin

Jay and Barbara Berkowitz and Leon R. and Margaret M. Ellin

Frank Tucciarone and Roberta Berson

Frank Tucciarone and Roberta Berson

David Chaifetz with Sylvia and Norman Samet

David Chaifetz with Sylvia and Norman Samet

Rebecca Bergman and Jessi Sheslow

Rebecca Bergman and Jessi Sheslow

Sy Goldblatt, Lauri Pollack and Bert Rapowitz

Sy Goldblatt, Lauri Pollack and Bert Rapowitz

Andi Munzer, Sy and Shelley Goldblatt, Loretta Katz and Susan Segal

Andi Munzer, Sy and Shelley Goldblatt, Loretta Katz and Susan Segal

Ed and Betty Rosenthal

Ed and Betty Rosenthal

Richard Bergman with Bobbi and Don Bernstein

Richard Bergman with Bobbi and Don Bernstein

Every guest was handed a tote bag upon entry.

Every guest was handed a tote bag upon entry.

David and Patti Wertheimer

David and Patti Wertheimer

Susie Steenbarger and Edie Chaifetz

Susie Steenbarger and Edie Chaifetz

The baseball-themed Opening Night Sponsor Party was held March 6 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its annual Jewish Film Festival this year, a 10-day event that began March 6 with the Opening Night Sponsor Party.

Party guests were greeted under a tent next to the auditorium with federation tote bags holding their complimentary film tickets. They then headed to their tables, where snack bags from Tropical Shores Gourmet Popcorn Co. awaited them.

Eventgoers then enjoyed a buffet-style Michael’s On East meal before adjourning to the auditorium for the opening night film, “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” which follows Israel’s national baseball team as it competes in the World Baseball Classic for the first time.

The 10th anniversary festival taking place March 6-17 features a record number of films — 18 — that all provide a unique, in-depth look at Jewish and Israeli history and lifestyle.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

