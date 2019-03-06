The 2019 Jewish Film Festival kicks off with home run

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its annual Jewish Film Festival this year, a 10-day event that began March 6 with the Opening Night Sponsor Party.

Party guests were greeted under a tent next to the auditorium with federation tote bags holding their complimentary film tickets. They then headed to their tables, where snack bags from Tropical Shores Gourmet Popcorn Co. awaited them.

Eventgoers then enjoyed a buffet-style Michael’s On East meal before adjourning to the auditorium for the opening night film, “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” which follows Israel’s national baseball team as it competes in the World Baseball Classic for the first time.

The 10th anniversary festival taking place March 6-17 features a record number of films — 18 — that all provide a unique, in-depth look at Jewish and Israeli history and lifestyle.