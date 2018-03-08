Opening night of the Jewish Film Festival stars special guests

The 10-day long Jewish Film Festival opened with a dinner on March 8 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. The ninth annual festival, hosted by The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, shows twelve films over the course of six days at Regal Hollywood 20.

For the opening night, Alon Ben-Gurion and Yariv Mozer came to dine with guests. Ben-Gurion is the grandson of the first prime minister of the State of Israel. The festival will feature the movie "Ben-Gurion, Epilogue," about his grandfather. Mozer is the director of the film.