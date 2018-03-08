 Skip to main content
Yariv Mozer with Chairwoman Bunny and Mort Skirboll

Opening night of the Jewish Film Festival stars special guests

Thursday, Mar. 8, 2018

Helen and Len Glaser with Yariv Mozer

Andrew and Judith Kasriel with Joan and Brian Wides

Hank and Marsha Goldsby

The Jewish Film Festival takes place March 8 through March 18.

A dessert table offered a wide variety of choices, from sweet to savory.

The opening night is the first of the 10-day festival.

Elizabeth Rabbitt Stephen, Gloria Moss, Marian Moss, Jamie Jalwan and Paul Cantor

Ilene Fox and Ian Black

Alon Ben-Gurion with Marilyn and Irving Naiditch

The Jewish Film Festival kicked off March 8 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The 10-day long Jewish Film Festival opened with a dinner on March 8 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. The ninth annual festival, hosted by The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, shows twelve films over the course of six days at Regal Hollywood 20. 

For the opening night, Alon Ben-Gurion and Yariv Mozer came to dine with guests. Ben-Gurion is the grandson of the first prime minister of the State of Israel. The festival will feature the movie "Ben-Gurion, Epilogue," about his grandfather. Mozer is the director of the film. 

 

