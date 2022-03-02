Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee kicks off film festival

The 2022 Mort Skirboll Jewish Film Festival started with an opening brunch on March 1.
The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee kicked off its 2022 film festival with an opening brunch on March 1.
While the organization has held dinners to start off the annual Mort Skirboll Jewish Film Festival , members thought it'd be fun to mix things up with a brunch earlier in the weekend. Sponsors and supporters met at Michael's On East for the event that had plenty of food and drinks.
The film festival has a number of in-person and virtual screenings that run through March 24.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.