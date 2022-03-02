 Skip to main content
Front row: Ronnie Riceberg, Meredith Ernst, Bunny Skirboll, Susi Steenbarger. Back Row: Adrea Sukin, Pam Adelstein, Nadia Ritter, chairwoman Marsha Eisenberg and Liza Asner

Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee kicks off film festival

Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 |

Eric and Esme Faerber

Susi Steenbarger and Bunny Skirboll

Cheryl Shapuri, Sue and Larry Silton and Steve Shapiro

Andi and Robert Munzer

Saranee Newman, Bryna Tevlowitz and Ann Logan

Jeremy Lisitza

Chris Munson and Amy Stein

The event had a buffet.

Chairwoman Marsha Eisenberg

The 2022 Mort Skirboll Jewish Film Festival started with an opening brunch on March 1.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee kicked off its 2022 film festival with an opening brunch on March 1.

While the organization has held dinners to start off the annual Mort Skirboll Jewish Film Festival , members thought it'd be fun to mix things up with a brunch earlier in the weekend. Sponsors and supporters met at Michael's On East for the event that had plenty of food and drinks. 

The film festival has a number of in-person and virtual screenings that run through March 24. 

