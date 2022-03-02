Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee kicks off film festival

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee kicked off its 2022 film festival with an opening brunch on March 1.

While the organization has held dinners to start off the annual Mort Skirboll Jewish Film Festival , members thought it'd be fun to mix things up with a brunch earlier in the weekend. Sponsors and supporters met at Michael's On East for the event that had plenty of food and drinks.

The film festival has a number of in-person and virtual screenings that run through March 24.