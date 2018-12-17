Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast takes guests into the wild

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast took a walk on the wild side Dec. 16 with its It's a Jungle Out There gala.

The annual gala's theme was colorful and fun this year to represent the bright futures of the JFCS clients. The organization is multifunctional in helping all families and clients, from children to veterans.

In partnership with the Sarasota Orchestra, the were not only treated to a cocktail hour, dinner and comments from JFCS leaders, but also a performance by the Sarasota Young Voices.