Co-Chairs Chuck and Margie Barancik and Clare and Rich Segall

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast takes guests into the wild

Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 |

Dean Miller and CEO and President Heidi Brown

The decor was colorful for the jungle theme.

NK Productions planned the decor.

Bunny and Mort Skirboll

Barbara and Carola Fleener

Allan and Laura Mesia

Andy Jr. from the Sarasota Jungle Gardens shows off his wingspan.

Stan Writesel and Alan Gravley

George Volinn and Esta Grocer

Eric and Jill Larson

Jerry and Wendy Feinstein

Rita Thibault and Hermione Gilpin

Vivian Kouvant and Sue Jacobson

Graci McGillicuddy and Brian Mariash

Rebecca Meyer and Randy Gibson

Dr. Bart Levenson and Joe McKenna

Tropical florals decorated the tables.

Ellen Seidensticker, Ryan Morrissey and Olivia Seidensticker

Geri Aaron and Nancy Roucher

It's a Jungle Out There Celebration was hosted Dec. 16 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast took a walk on the wild side Dec. 16 with its It's a Jungle Out There gala. 

The annual gala's theme was colorful and fun this year to represent the bright futures of the JFCS clients. The organization is multifunctional in helping all families and clients, from children to veterans. 

In partnership with the Sarasota Orchestra, the were not only treated to a cocktail hour, dinner and comments from JFCS leaders, but also a performance by the Sarasota Young Voices. 

