Al Hixon plays the drums during the Jazz Sunday worship service Feb. 11.

Jazz Sunday takes a bow

Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 |

Tony Swain performs during the Jazz Sunday worship service.

Following the worship service, attendees enjoyed refreshments, including this cake, to celebrate 25 years of Jazz Sunday.

James Suggs plays a trumpet solo during the service.

For the last 25 years, Al Hixon has put a band together to perform at the Jazz Sunday services.

Judi Figel sings “My Romance” for the crowd.

The Rev. Bill Friederich presents a plaque to Al Hixon for his 25 years of Jazz Sunday performances.

John Lamb, who toured with Duke Ellington, plays bass during the service.

Herb Bruce plays the trombone during the service.

Martha Timke performs “God Bless the Child” during the performance.

The final Longboat Island Chapel Jazz Sunday worship service took place Feb. 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The final Jazz Sunday brought extra crowds to Longboat Island Chapel Feb. 11.

Chapel members added extra rows of chairs behind the chapel pews so everyone could listen to the service.

Al Hixon, who organized the band, and Tony Swain, who put the program together, brought fellow performers with them for their finale. With songs such as “C Jam Blues” and “Blue Skies” the performance took attendees on a trip of “Jazz Thru the Ages.”

After 25 years, Sunday marked the end of an era for the Jazz Sunday worship services. The Rev. Bill Friederich presented Hixon with a plaque to commemorate his dedication to the jazz service.

Following the event, guests enjoyed cake and other refreshments in celebration.

