Jazz Sunday takes a bow

The final Jazz Sunday brought extra crowds to Longboat Island Chapel Feb. 11.

Chapel members added extra rows of chairs behind the chapel pews so everyone could listen to the service.

Al Hixon, who organized the band, and Tony Swain, who put the program together, brought fellow performers with them for their finale. With songs such as “C Jam Blues” and “Blue Skies” the performance took attendees on a trip of “Jazz Thru the Ages.”

After 25 years, Sunday marked the end of an era for the Jazz Sunday worship services. The Rev. Bill Friederich presented Hixon with a plaque to commemorate his dedication to the jazz service.

Following the event, guests enjoyed cake and other refreshments in celebration.