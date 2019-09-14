East County resident Jace Brush wasn't sure how he felt about wearing catcher's gear, but he loved being back on the ballfields for Manatee Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth Baseball league's fall season opening day Sept. 14 at Heritage Harbour.

"It felt funny," he said, as he stripped off the last bit of gear and got ready to bat. "I feel like myself again."

Brush and his teammates on the Emeralds team waited their turn to bat before heading out onto the field for more play.

About 200 families are participating in the fall season.