Four-year-old Tristan Brown (with Ben Whipple behind), waits for his turn to bat during the first inning.

It's time to play ball in Heritage Harbour

Dan Drohan catches as Gavin Young, 4, bats for the first time of the season. Young makes it to first base.

Braden River Elementary School first-grader Ben Offner plays first base.

Caleb Mutch, with catcher Nick Powell, takes a walk during his first at-bat.

Six-year-old Chase Carter, on the Tin Caps team, said he loved being out on the field again. "It's my favorite thing to do for exercise," he said of baseball.

East County's Jace Brush isn't used to wearing catcher's gear, but adapts well.

Eight-year-old Jack Morrow makes it to second base on his first at-bat.

Cal Ripken league opens fall season.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County resident Jace Brush wasn't sure how he felt about wearing catcher's gear, but he loved being back on the ballfields for Manatee Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth Baseball league's fall season opening day Sept. 14 at Heritage Harbour. 

"It felt funny," he said, as he stripped off the last bit of gear and got ready to bat. "I feel like myself again."

Brush and his teammates on the Emeralds team waited their turn to bat before heading out onto the field for more play.

About 200 families are participating in the fall season. 

