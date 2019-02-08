 Skip to main content
Quinn Eddy, Irelynn Ettinger and Julianna Hayes dance the night away.

It's time for sweethearts at Willis Elementary in Lakewood Ranch

Jacky Nguyen helps his 6-year-old daughter Emma decorate a picture frame, which will hold their Sweetheart Ball photo.

David and Ingrid Pope made sure to get their photo taken.

Sonya and Prashant Pandya pose for a silly picture. Sonya picked out her dad's hat and glasses.

Second-grader Drea Graziano says she likes dancing with her dad, Jamie Graziano.

Greenbrook's Mike and Ava Clementi enjoy dancing the night away.

Natalie Merino, with her dad Inigo, says she likes dancing with her father and her friends.

Valeri Gonzales videos himself dancing with his fourth-grade daughter Emily.

Second-grader Ashleigh and kindergartener Abby VanAntwerp made sure to load up on cotton candy before hitting the dance floor.

Julianne Medford, Carleigh Mueller and Brynn Defoor take a snack break on the stage and watch their friends keep dancing.

David Brecka dances with his 5-year-old daughter Sarah, who feasts on a Ring Pop while she dances.

Nine-year-old Caroline Prisbie dances to "The Way You Look Tonight" with her dad, Jay Prisbie.

John and Gianna Hroncich say they love Willis Elementary. It's Gianna's first year there, although she is in fourth grade.

Ten-year-old Oceana Yarish finds the perfect doughnut at the snack station.

Back row: Tracey Demino, Jared Hermann, Jim Johnson, Kevin West and Ryan Barbour. Front row, left to right: Gianna Demino, Charlee Hermann, Abby Johnson, Kylie West and Sadie Barbour.

Valentine's ball features music, dancing and doughnuts.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

It's not every day 10-year-old Sonya Pandya gets to pick out her dad's attire.

As the pair lined up for their photo at Robert E. Willis Elementary's Schools Sweetheart Ball Feb. 8, Sonya made sure they sported the perfect accents for their somewhat silly father-daughter dance picture.  She wore a pink feather boa, while her dad, Prashant, donned a hot pink hat and sunglasses. They both held signs. Hers read, "My dad is cooler than your Dad."

The pair then headed to the cafeteria where they joined more than 400 other guests for music, dancing and a feast of doughnuts and cotton candy. Father-daughter duos also decorated their own picture frames as part of the fun.

