It's time for sweethearts at Willis Elementary in Lakewood Ranch

It's not every day 10-year-old Sonya Pandya gets to pick out her dad's attire.

As the pair lined up for their photo at Robert E. Willis Elementary's Schools Sweetheart Ball Feb. 8, Sonya made sure they sported the perfect accents for their somewhat silly father-daughter dance picture. She wore a pink feather boa, while her dad, Prashant, donned a hot pink hat and sunglasses. They both held signs. Hers read, "My dad is cooler than your Dad."

The pair then headed to the cafeteria where they joined more than 400 other guests for music, dancing and a feast of doughnuts and cotton candy. Father-daughter duos also decorated their own picture frames as part of the fun.