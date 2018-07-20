It's 'Game On!' at Bradenton church

Upcoming Braden River Middle School sixth-grader Haylee Hogan sat atop an inflatable obstacle course in Woodland Community Church’s gym July 18. From her perch, she helped manage children as they scrambled up a ramp and into a bounce area or completed the course by whizzing down a slide.

Haylee may not have participated in Woodland’s Vacation Bible School, but she still had fun. In fact, she helped lead worship through song and dance each morning, before helping oversee other activities.

“I like to help out,” Haylee said. “I’m trying to learn to be more responsible.”

Woodland Community Church hosted 900 children July 16-19 during its “Game On!” themed Vacation Bible School. Each day, children enjoyed Bible teachings, arts and crafts, sports and other festivities.