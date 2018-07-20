 Skip to main content
Collin Johnson and Danny Stratton, both 8, shoot hoops before heading to the bounce house.

It's 'Game On!' at Bradenton church

Lilly Marcincuk, 7, chases a friend down the slide at The Treehouse playground.

Gullett Elementary School's Andrew Huefner, 8, plays a giant game of Connect 4 with counselor Colin Farrell, not pictured.

Phoebe Shirk, 5, runs in place for a game.

Merritt McAndrew celebrated his fifth birthday July 18 during VBS.

Jackson Lacy, 5, colors a baseball maze after creating a mosaic cross.

Nine-year-old Amari Rasch and 8-year-old Juliette Butler play handshake Tic-Tac-Toe.

Bashaw Elementary School's Karmyn Ochs, 6, glues together a paper mosaic cross.

Gene Witt Elementary's Emersyn Fielding and friend Sophia Hopkins enjoy doing a craft together.

Seven-year-old Bella Cesare is all smiles during craft time.

Upcoming Braden River Middle School sixth-grader Haylee Hogan helps manage children on an inflatable obstacle course. She volunteered on the youth-led worship team for VBS.

GreyHawk Landing's Olivia Rushmore has a blast on an inflatable obstacle course.

East County's Silas Fulmer works hard to score a basket.

Upcoming Braden River High School sophomore Katie Cramer gives a ride to 6-year-old Audrey Stone.

Woodland Community Church hosts Vacation Bible School.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Upcoming Braden River Middle School sixth-grader Haylee Hogan sat atop an inflatable obstacle course in Woodland Community Church’s gym July 18. From her perch, she helped manage children as they scrambled up a ramp and into a bounce area or completed the course by whizzing down a slide. 

Haylee may not have participated in Woodland’s Vacation Bible School, but she still had fun. In fact, she helped lead worship through song and dance each morning, before helping oversee other activities.

“I like to help out,” Haylee said. “I’m trying to learn to be more responsible.”

Woodland Community Church hosted 900 children July 16-19 during its “Game On!” themed Vacation Bible School.  Each day, children enjoyed Bible teachings, arts and crafts, sports and other festivities.

