 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Panther Ridge's Gary and Debbie Knoflick lent many of their old Halloween "Pirates of the Caribbean" props, including this one, to the event. Gary Knoflick told passersby pirate jokes.

It's a pirate's life in The Lake Club

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Panther Ridge's Gary and Debbie Knoflick lent many of their old Halloween "Pirates of the Caribbean" props, including this one, to the event. Gary Knoflick told passersby pirate jokes.

Buy this Photo
The Anna Maria Island Privateers brought their privateers and ship to lend their expertise to the affair.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The Anna Maria Island Privateers brought their privateers and ship to lend their expertise to the affair.

Buy this Photo
Janet and Bud Aspatore say they love seeing the pirate ship at The Lake Club's Grande Clubhouse.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Janet and Bud Aspatore say they love seeing the pirate ship at The Lake Club's Grande Clubhouse.

Buy this Photo
Beverley Barritt, better known as Muriel the pirate wench, greets guests.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Beverley Barritt, better known as Muriel the pirate wench, greets guests.

Buy this Photo
Lake Club residents Joy and Bob Stone say they enjoy the themes the foundation picks for each year's fundraiser.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Lake Club residents Joy and Bob Stone say they enjoy the themes the foundation picks for each year's fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
Susan and Tom Moseley brought Capt. Flint, a fake parrot, to the event.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Susan and Tom Moseley brought Capt. Flint, a fake parrot, to the event.

Buy this Photo
The Concession's Keith and Evella Feldhacker join sponsors Caroline and Lee Wetherington, of Lee Wetherington Homes.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The Concession's Keith and Evella Feldhacker join sponsors Caroline and Lee Wetherington, of Lee Wetherington Homes.

Buy this Photo
Ashlie and Ryan Fulmer, of Panther Ridge, are close friends with the Swan family, who started the foundation.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Ashlie and Ryan Fulmer, of Panther Ridge, are close friends with the Swan family, who started the foundation.

Buy this Photo
Kevin Swan makes his way through a cheering crowd for a picture.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Kevin Swan makes his way through a cheering crowd for a picture.

Buy this Photo
Panther Ridge's Gary and Debbie Knoflick lent many of their old Halloween "Pirates of the Caribbean" props, including this one, to the event. Gary Knoflick told passersby pirate jokes.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Panther Ridge's Gary and Debbie Knoflick lent many of their old Halloween "Pirates of the Caribbean" props, including this one, to the event. Gary Knoflick told passersby pirate jokes.

Buy this Photo
River Strand's Lisa and Craig Campbell sponsored the event with Craig's company, The CGC Group.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

River Strand's Lisa and Craig Campbell sponsored the event with Craig's company, The CGC Group.

Buy this Photo
Deena Haye, a mermaid, lounges by the pool.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Deena Haye, a mermaid, lounges by the pool.

Buy this Photo
Friends Victoria Herman, of Country Club, and Patty Grossman, of Lake Club, are happy to support the cause.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Friends Victoria Herman, of Country Club, and Patty Grossman, of Lake Club, are happy to support the cause.

Buy this Photo
Yaya Diamond performs with Rev. Barry and Funk.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Yaya Diamond performs with Rev. Barry and Funk.

Buy this Photo
Sandy and Ketan Kapadia, of St. Petersburg, attend with friends Mark and Kris Hungate, not pictured.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Sandy and Ketan Kapadia, of St. Petersburg, attend with friends Mark and Kris Hungate, not pictured.

Buy this Photo
Angela Krajewski, Larry Pulliam, Sandra Carson and Kirk Krajewski are old work colleagues.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Angela Krajewski, Larry Pulliam, Sandra Carson and Kirk Krajewski are old work colleagues.

Buy this Photo
Ben Colburn, Vera Hawkins, Steve Farley and Nancy Moreno represent event sponsor Walmart.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Ben Colburn, Vera Hawkins, Steve Farley and Nancy Moreno represent event sponsor Walmart.

Buy this Photo
Sam and Patricia Sciturro have their eyes on a live auction item.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Sam and Patricia Sciturro have their eyes on a live auction item.

Buy this Photo
Lake Club's Traci and Michael Smullen chat with the night's masters of ceremonies Drew Garabo and Seth Kushner, and Phoebe Kushner.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Lake Club's Traci and Michael Smullen chat with the night's masters of ceremonies Drew Garabo and Seth Kushner, and Phoebe Kushner.

Buy this Photo
New Lake Club residents Dawn and Tom Curran were recruited by neighbors to attend.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

New Lake Club residents Dawn and Tom Curran were recruited by neighbors to attend.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch community raises awareness, funds for ALS.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Panther Ridge's Gary Knoflick and his wife, Debbie, were ready for an adventure at The Grand Clubhouse at The Lake Club April 6. There were plenty of scurry pirates around drinking, lounging by the pool and feasting on grilled salmon, shrimp and other delicacies.

The Knoflicks, dressed in their best pirate garb — Gary Knoflick in a brown leather trench coat, dread locks and two pistols tucked into his belt and Debbie Knoflick wearing a pirate's hat, a beaded necklace and pirate's dress — were just two of them attending A Life Story Foundation's annual fundraiser themed "Pirates of the Caribbean." The foundation raises funds and awareness for ALS, a disease which robs a person of the ability to walk, speak and eventually to breath.

Gary Knoflick had built many of the props used for the evening in 2011 for his "Pirates of the Caribbean" themed Halloween trick-or-treating at his home. This evening, he stood ready also to share pirate jokes. 

"What's a pirate's favorite letter?" he asked passersby. "We love the 'C'."

All jokes aside, the evening raised more than $90,000 for the foundation, said Shaina Swan, wife of A Life Story Foundation founder Kevin Swan. Kevin Swan was diagnosed with ALS in 2012.

The event drew more than 200 people and included dinner, a live auction, fireworks and performers from the Players Centre for Performing Arts, Black Diamond Burlesque and the Anna Maria Island Privateers to make the experience feel real.

"Everybody in the neighborhood comes," Shaina Swan said. "It's really fun."

Related Stories

Advertisement