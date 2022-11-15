A home in Isles topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Mark Reis and H. Sandra Simpson sold their home at 8428 Cane Bay Court to Rosa Gay Mclaughlin and Joseph Wilson Scheller III, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.15 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $977,500 in 2021.

Country Club

David and Patricia Morehouse sold their home at 13310 Palmers Creek Terrace to Michael and Jill Shelby, of Bradenton, for $1,875,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,653 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.35 million in 2021.

Kathryn Wilburn sold her home at 7137 Orchid Island Place to Scott and Tina Muller, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,326 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Kenneth and Tener Veenema, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7651 Haddington Cove to Mitchell Auslander, of New York City, for $1,799,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,469 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2020.

Craig Alan Blumenthal and Mary Deborah Blumenthal, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, sold their home at 16604 Collingtree Crossing to Kevin and Tina Stancil, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,175,000. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,628 square feet of living area. It sold for $958,400 in 2022.

Langley Park

Andreas Louis Ruckli and Ursula Ruckli sold their home at 7030 Langley Place to Antebo USA LLC for $1.25 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,083 square feet of living area. It sold for $752,500 in 2010.

Riverdale Revised

Phillip and Gina Schiavone, of Nolensville, Tennessee, sold their home at 4520 Barracuda Drive to Donald Schultz, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1,125,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,064 square feet of living area. It sold for $714,000 in 2020.

John and Julie Rizzo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4616 Blue Marlin Drive to Oscar Britton Sloan and Michele Gillian Sloan, trustees, of Rockville, Maryland, for $785,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,134 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2019.

Greenbrook

Douglas Brownell Jr. and Nicole Redmond Brownell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6488 Indigo Bunting Place to Robert William Thrall, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.15 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,184 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,500 in 2019.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Stephen and Nancy Hickey, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6427 Moorings Point Circle to David and Pamela Charron, of Bradenton, for $910,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,155 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2019.

Waterlefe

Alan and Jeryl Haibach, of Loudon, Tennessee, sold their home at 10902 Winding Stream Way to Deeda DeLillo and Mark DeLillo, trustees, of Bradenton, for $890,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,685 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2013.

Serenity Creek

Eduardo Miranda, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12932 Bliss Loop to Edward Rae and Laurel Fec-Rae, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, for $882,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,967 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2017.

St. James Park

Guillermo and Jill Weinberger, trustees, sold the home at 6660 Saint James Crossing to Christine Papa, of University Park, for $875,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2014.

Polo Run

David Meyer and Charlene Marie Meyer, of Cape Coral, sold their home at 6503 Rosehill Farm Run to Russell Scott Campbell Jr. and Carrie Whitehead Campbell, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2018.

Greyhawk Landing

Joseph Michael Wietecha III and Kimberly Wietecha, of Bradenton, sold their home at 353 Blackbird Court to Massimiliano and Lanny Temperino, of Bradenton, for $770,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,736 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,500 in 2013.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Kevin Edmund Powers and Tara Adine Powers sold their Unit 1321 condominium at 5806 Wake Forest Run to Kenneth Paul Cameron, of Bradenton, for $735,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.



Edward Charles Layng Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit 3911 condominium at 17825 Gawthrop Drive to Jeffrey Kridel and Lisa Rothman, of Bradenton, for $645,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,000 in 2020.

Tidewater Preserve

Julianna Basore, of Bradenton, sold her home at 917 Preservation St. to Charlene and George Renquist, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,915 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2017.

Country Creek

Sharon Taylor, of Winter Haven, sold her home at 115 141st Court N.E. to Lawrence Peter Storace and Susan Cocchia-Storace, of Bradenton, for $685,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $363,000 in 2017.

Oakbrooke at River Club North

Lisa Evans, trustee, sold the home at 6756 Hickory Hammock Circle to Shane Jackson and Sage Johnson, of Bradenton, for $645,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,753 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,000 in 2017.

Misty Oaks

Mark Lapp, Debbie Morgan and Thomas Allen Lapp, of Gordonville, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 8178 Misty Oaks Blvd. to Mark and Linda Midyett, of Sarasota, for $626,100. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,493 square feet of living area.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

John Antonelli, trustee, of Huntingtown, Maryland, sold the Unit D condominium at 1238 Riverscape St. to Phil Quesnel and Paula Quesnal-Jerman, of Remsenburg, New York, for $625,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2021.

Central Park

Constance Starkovs, trustee, of Williamsburg, Virginia, sold the home at 5019 Brickell Park Cove to Michelle Kristen Graceffo and Frank Joseph Graceffo, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,144 square feet of living area.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

AIJ Investment Group LLC sold the home at 8019 Conservatory Drive to Prather Holdings LLC for $590,000. Built in 1978, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,048 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2011.

River Place

Arvin and Catherine Mayberry, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, sold their home at 6820 71st St. E. to Rebecca Patricia Messinger and Todd Messinger, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2016.

Lake Vista Residences

John Psarouthakis and Antigoni Kefalogiannis, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, sold their condominium at 7612 Lake Vista Court to Stephen and Nancy Hickey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $550,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2008.

Greyhawk Landing West

Dita Robinson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 839 Rosemary Circle to Kevin Robert Phelps and Krista Lynn Phelps, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,000 in 2016.

Braden Woods

Anna Conde, of Bronx, New York, sold the home at 6209 95th St. Circle E. to Braden and Amanda Chandler, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,485 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2008.

Fairfax

Olivia-Grace Ellen Miller and Matthew Stevenson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4116 Dover Drive E. to Charles and Wilma Garrison, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2016.

Mirabella at Village Green

Karen Dismukes, of Leawood, Kansas, sold the home at 6912 Playa Bella Drive to Eric and Patricia Brown, of Palmetto, for $520,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2016.

Harmony

David Schmidt and Suzanne Schmidt, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 11431 Spring Gate Trail to Steven Witts and Madison Keck, of Baltimore, for $515,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $298,000 in 2017.

Steven Pouls and Esther Rivera-Pouls, of Riverview, sold their home at 11511 Rolling Green Drive to Gregory Daluz, of Bradenton, for $417,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,322 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2021.

Steven and Theresa Hietanen, of Hamburg, New York, sold their home at 5572 Pleasantview Court to Aline Aslanian, of Trumbull, Connecticut, for $405,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2019.

Eagle Trace

Joni Powers sold the home at 1928 Orange Lake Cove to LaRae Mudd, trustee, of Bradenton, for $512,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It sold for $284,400 in 2015.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Richard and Roberta Drew sold their home at 10659 Old Grove Circle to Larry and Connie Butcher, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,632 square feet of living area. It sold for $263,000 in 2004.

Summerfield

VVC Rentals LLC sold the home at 12327 Winding Woods Way to Salvator Calandrino and Rose Claandrino, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $500,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2017.

Michael and Kendal Harvey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12326 Winding Woods Way to Leif Jonassen Jr. and Janice Jonassen, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $485,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,606 square feet of living area. It sold for $248,300 in 2019.

RE Property Holdings LLC sold the home at 6511 Summer Blossom Lane to Commercial Residential Investments LLC for $425,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,000 in 2005.

Frederick and Marylin Cimini, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6511 Summer Blossom Lane to RE Property Holdings LLC for $407,800. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,000 in 2005.

Michael and Natcha Johnson, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, sold their home at 12109 Whistling Way to Chuck and Caroline Jensen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,539 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,500 in 2015.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Sharon Cutchall, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the condominium at 12660 Sorrento Way to Janet Stotts and Terry Stotts, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $490,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2018.

Riverwalk Cypress Banks

Jamie and Leslie Adams, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11524 Sweetflag Drive to Gwenda Lynne Kelty, of Lakewood Ranch, for $490,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,773 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,800 in 2001.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Lynn Sapp sold her Unit 611 condominium at 1030 Tidewater Shores Loop to Michael Presciti and Jennifer Reymundi, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,000 in 2019.

Veranda at River Strand

Thomas Goodwin and Jami Carter, of Clifton Park, New York, sold their condominium at 7305 River Hammock Drive to Eitan and Pearl Shertzer, of New York, City, for $396,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It sold for $233,000 in 2018.

James Allen Schneck and Martine Vande Weghe, of Bradenton, sold their condominium at 6819 Grand Estuary Trail to Alan and Deborah Taratuta, of Shelby Township, Michigan, for $350,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It sold for $202,300 in 2016.

Terrace at River Strand

J. Grant Kaatz and Angela Kaatz, of Orlando, sold their condominium at 7015 River Hammock Drive to Craig Karczmer, of Jersey City, New Jersey, for $372,500. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 2020.

Villas at Tara

Alroy Vanderpool, of Jacksonville, sold the condominium at 6918 Stoneywalk Court to Susan Esporrin, of Bradenton, for $369,900. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $129,100 in 1995.