Irish Celtic festival livens Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch’s Cassandra Ratzlaff hadn’t practiced dancing much lately, but it didn’t show.

The 22-year-old The Out-of-Door Academy graduate and senior at New College of Florida raised her legs high as she danced a slip jig during the Drake School of Irish Dance’s performance at the Irish Celtic Festival March 10 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

“I haven’t danced in year,” she said as she switched shoes for a new routine. “I came back to help.”

Guest of the festival enjoyed live Irish and Celtic dance and music performances, beer and traditional foods, vendor booths and even a Lucky Dog Parade.

The annual event is hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp.