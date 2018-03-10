 Skip to main content
Harper Morgan gets a birds-eye view of Irish dancers from the shoulders of her dad, Eric. They are visiting her grandparents, Lakewood Ranch's Don and Suzann Avolio, from Ohio.

Irish Celtic festival livens Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Ellenton's Albert Hill wears an Irish shirt and a Scottish hat to celebrate his heritage.

Sarasota's Stephany Murphy spends time with her granddaughter, Aylah Murphy.

Lakewood Ranch's Cassanddra Ratzlaff performs a slip jig.

Lakewood Ranch's Mary Balazic brings her dog, Webber, even though she doesn't enter him in the parade. "He's too old," she says.

The Lion Rampant Pipe and Drum Band gathers around event MC Bob Harrigan.

Ken and Linda Pitts, of Bradenton, come every year for the music and beer.

Lakewood Ranch's Lynetta Freeman brings her dogs, Sweet Pea, Giovanni and Rascal.

Lakewood Ranch's Kelly Lerman enjoys a traditional pre-St. Patrick's Day get-together with longtime friend Lisa Sherman, of Venice. The two were neighbors in Lakewood Ranch for six years before Sherman moved about a year ago.

Owner Anastasia Womack, of Bradenton, gave her dog, Hershey, pictured, green hair for the parade.

Three-year-old Parrish resident Poppy McGrath gets ready to watch the dog parade.

Clockwise from front left are Lakewood Ranch's Jacob Wiesner, Tanya Wiesner, Lou Meszoros and Louie Meszoros.

Sarasota's Lowry, Dawson, Hadley and Kelly Hughes are all smiles. They all wore green for the festival.

Vendor Mike Otis shows off his wood-burned Scottish clan and Irish surname name plates, which he offered for sale.

Nine-year-old Colleen Putnam, of Sarasota, hopes to win the look-alike contest during the parade with her dog, Tippy.

Annual festival celebrates all things green.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch’s Cassandra Ratzlaff hadn’t practiced dancing much lately, but it didn’t show.

The 22-year-old The Out-of-Door Academy graduate and senior at New College of Florida raised her legs high as she danced a slip jig during the Drake School of Irish Dance’s performance at the Irish Celtic Festival March 10 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

“I haven’t danced in year,” she said as she switched shoes for a new routine. “I came back to help.”

Guest of the festival enjoyed live Irish and Celtic dance and music performances, beer and traditional foods, vendor booths and even a Lucky Dog Parade.

The annual event is hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. 

