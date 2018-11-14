International Women's Forum celebrates 20 years on Suncoast

The International Women’s Forum is celebrating 20 years of establishment on the suncoast.

The Florida Suncoast Chapter of the forum gathered for an anniversary dinner and meeting Nov. 14 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

About 60 members gathered for drinks before dinner and a presentation from Mina Teicher, an immediate past president of the International Women’s Forum. Teicher has directed the Emmy Noether Research Institute for Mathematics at Bar-IIan University since 1999. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and Ph.D from Tel Aviv University.

The Florida Suncoast Chapter of the International Women’s Forum has members from Sarasota, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Fort Myers and Naples. Nationally, the forum has 7,000 members from 33 countries and six continents. The Suncoast chapter has 98 members.