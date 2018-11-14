 Skip to main content
Janice Zarro, Chapter Founding President Carol B. Green, speaker Mina Teicher, Kay Wight and Suncoast Chapter President Linda de Mello

International Women's Forum celebrates 20 years on Suncoast

Janice Zarro, Chapter Founding President Carol B. Green, speaker Mina Teicher, Kay Wight and Suncoast Chapter President Linda de Mello

The meeting was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Florida Suncoast Chapter of the International Women’s Forum.

The meeting was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Florida Suncoast Chapter of the International Women's Forum.

Willa Bernhard, Lucia Lapovsky and Nancy Schlossberg

Willa Bernhard, Lucia Lapovsky and Nancy Schlossberg

Laurey Strycker and Linda Simmons

Laurey Strycker and Linda Simmons

Jacki Dezelski and Suzanne McCormick

Jacki Dezelski and Suzanne McCormick

Mary Ruiz and Lois Lycek

Mary Ruiz and Lois Lycek

Lisa Krouse and Carol Probstfeld

Lisa Krouse and Carol Probstfeld

Felice Schulaner and Roxanne Joffe

Felice Schulaner and Roxanne Joffe

Speaker Mina Teicher, Joy Randels and Mel Srybnik

Speaker Mina Teicher, Joy Randels and Mel Srybnik

Isabel Norton and Ellyn McColgan

Isabel Norton and Ellyn McColgan

Jan Tomlinson and Jessica Blume

Jan Tomlinson and Jessica Blume

Carol B. Green and Carol H. Green

Carol B. Green and Carol H. Green

Anya Keogh and Lee-En Chung

Anya Keogh and Lee-En Chung

The meeting was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Florida Suncoast Chapter of the International Women’s Forum.

The meeting was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Florida Suncoast Chapter of the International Women's Forum.

Ann Jackson and Kathleen Gurney

Ann Jackson and Kathleen Gurney

The Florida Suncoast Chapter members gathered for a dinner and presentation Nov. 14 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The International Women’s Forum is celebrating 20 years of establishment on the suncoast.

The Florida Suncoast Chapter of the forum gathered for an anniversary dinner and meeting Nov. 14 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

About 60 members gathered for drinks before dinner and a presentation from Mina Teicher, an immediate past president of the International Women’s Forum. Teicher has directed the Emmy Noether Research Institute for Mathematics at Bar-IIan University since 1999. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and Ph.D from Tel Aviv University.

The Florida Suncoast Chapter of the International Women’s Forum has members from Sarasota, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Fort Myers and Naples. Nationally, the forum has 7,000 members from 33 countries and six continents. The Suncoast chapter has 98 members.

