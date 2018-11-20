 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Rev. Dee De Montmollin, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman, the Rev. Bill Freiderich, MiMi Horwitz and the Revs. Norman Pritchard and Kenneth Blyth

Interfaith Service brings community together

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

The Rev. Dee De Montmollin, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman, the Rev. Bill Freiderich, MiMi Horwitz and the Revs. Norman Pritchard and Kenneth Blyth

Buy this Photo
Deirdre Schueppert, Nancy Rozance, Monsignor Gerry Finegan, Ingrid Wisniewski and Robert Rosenbluth

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Deirdre Schueppert, Nancy Rozance, Monsignor Gerry Finegan, Ingrid Wisniewski and Robert Rosenbluth

Buy this Photo
Longboat Island Chapel Pastoral Care Assistant MiMi Horwitz reads from the scripture.

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Longboat Island Chapel Pastoral Care Assistant MiMi Horwitz reads from the scripture.

Buy this Photo
The Rev. Norman Pritchard reads from the scripture.

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

The Rev. Norman Pritchard reads from the scripture.

Buy this Photo
Fred and Geri Nelson

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Fred and Geri Nelson

Buy this Photo
Barbara Kuzmich and Peggy Lamers

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Barbara Kuzmich and Peggy Lamers

Buy this Photo
Jan Holman, Joan Partridge, Barb Weech and Betty Jo Haas

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Jan Holman, Joan Partridge, Barb Weech and Betty Jo Haas

Buy this Photo
The Rev. Kenneth Blyth delivers a sermon to the crowd.

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

The Rev. Kenneth Blyth delivers a sermon to the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Kei Sulhi, Vera Grodzinski and Joann Goldwater

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Kei Sulhi, Vera Grodzinski and Joann Goldwater

Buy this Photo
Sue Wertman and Fors

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Sue Wertman and Fors

Buy this Photo
Ann Quackenbush and Jerry and Joyce Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Ann Quackenbush and Jerry and Joyce Fox

Buy this Photo
Herman and Carol Kruegle and Inge and Alan Boudreau

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Herman and Carol Kruegle and Inge and Alan Boudreau

Buy this Photo
Choir members from each of the congregation performed together.

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Choir members from each of the congregation performed together.

Buy this Photo
Tom Vitro, Judy Marsh, Stuart Sinai and Nikki Muller

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 |

Tom Vitro, Judy Marsh, Stuart Sinai and Nikki Muller

Buy this Photo
Share
Longboat Key residents gathered for the annual Thanksgiving service at Temple Beth Israel.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

While the Thanksgiving Interfaith Service brings the community together for an evening, the clergy used the event as a time to call for unity throughout the whole year.

The call for solidarity comes following the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Rabbi Stephen Sniderman, who served as the preacher for this year’s service, explained to the crowd that a week after the shooting, the clergy gathered for previously planned meeting.

While it might have been pre-planned, the meeting came at a time when support was needed most. He shared with the crowd that his fellow clergy members offered him words of solidarity during that meeting.

The messages preached at the Interfaith Service on Nov. 20 at Temple Beth Israel echoed those sentiments.

“We need to stand together. We (need) to support each other as we support ourselves,” Sniderman said to the crowd.

Following words from Sniderman, the Revs. Norman Pritchard of Christ Church Presbyterian of Longboat Key and Kenneth Blyth of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church called on their congregants to show unity every day instead of just when tragic acts of violence occur.

“How much different our lives would be if our lives were lived in solidarity,” the Rev. Kenneth Blyth said.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement