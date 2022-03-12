InStride Therapy puts on Black Tie and Blue Jeans fundraiser

InStride Therapy and Easterseals Happiness House mixed black tie attire with blue jeans during the annual fundraiser on March 12.

Hundreds of guests wore creative country attire for the 2022 equestrian gala, which benefited the ranch's various therapies and health programs for children and adults. Staff took attendees on tours of the ranch's barn where they took photos with horses and learned more about the many therapy services offered.

Easterseals president and CEO Tom Waters welcomed the audience before dinner was served and the live auction started in earnest.