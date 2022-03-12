 Skip to main content
Bob and Lynn Hoff with president and CEO Tom Waters and Janet Rice

InStride Therapy puts on Black Tie and Blue Jeans fundraiser

Ashley, Chloe and Eric Wise

Pam Sullivan, Sue Button and Brian Sullivan

Volunteers gathered at the InStride Therapy Ranch.

Lance Jaakola, Jackie Ott Jaakola, Susan Sheahan and Jeff Babbitt

John and Kathryn Hart

Angela Massaro Fain and Brenda Kleibert

Domonique and Tyler Smith

Don Patterson, Jennifer Groff and Carly Evans

Mason Waters and Maradith Behringer

Kyle Flannery and Allison Kummery

Robert and Kim Rodriguez

Richard and Phyllis Yonker

Heidi and Jerry Wells

Annmarie Kuffer, Derek Summerville and Adrienne Phillips

Nicole Murby and Kristie Geimer

Kimbrell Hines and Hannah Herrig Ketelboeter

Scott Kuffer with Tammy and Greg Hallam

Chloe Conboy and Christopher Mundell

Nicole Peterson and Whit Cowne

Kristin and Kris Hamwi

Julianna and Keith Curcio

Sydney and Joe Gruters

The fundraiser was held March 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

InStride Therapy and Easterseals Happiness House mixed black tie attire with blue jeans during the annual fundraiser on March 12. 

Hundreds of guests wore creative country attire for the 2022 equestrian gala, which benefited the ranch's various therapies and health programs for children and adults. Staff took attendees on tours of the ranch's barn where they took photos with horses and learned more about the many therapy services offered. 

Easterseals president and CEO Tom Waters welcomed the audience before dinner was served and the live auction started in earnest. 

 

