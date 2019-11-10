 Skip to main content
Mark and Erica Mulder with Sam the horse and Lisa and Robbie Spillman

InStride Therapy hosts charity hoedown

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Mark and Erica Mulder with Sam the horse and Lisa and Robbie Spillman

Chair Sheryl Vieira and founder Mary Nastan

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Chair Sheryl Vieira and founder Mary Nastan

Joe and Bonnie Berry with Erin Davidovic and Melissa Merick

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Joe and Bonnie Berry with Erin Davidovic and Melissa Merick

Bill Sutton and President and CEO Tom Waters

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Bill Sutton and President and CEO Tom Waters

Lori Correll, Jennifer Strickland and Juli Dejnowski

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Lori Correll, Jennifer Strickland and Juli Dejnowski

Lindsey and Matt O'Brien with Deo the horse.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Lindsey and Matt O'Brien with Deo the horse.

Michael Beisinger, Elise Angeloro and Harvey Sheldon

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Michael Beisinger, Elise Angeloro and Harvey Sheldon

Pat Sweeney and Leatha Pfanmiller

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Pat Sweeney and Leatha Pfanmiller

Sam Fernandez and LJ Kukral

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Sam Fernandez and LJ Kukral

Mike and Lindsay Roth with Thomas Rizza

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Mike and Lindsay Roth with Thomas Rizza

Ken Slavin and Mary Beth Bos

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Ken Slavin and Mary Beth Bos

Elizabeth and Edmund Campbell

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Elizabeth and Edmund Campbell

Chris Bauer and Diana Berlin

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Chris Bauer and Diana Berlin

Willow and Natalie Hagen

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Willow and Natalie Hagen

Summer Gordon, Katie Box and Barbara Pinner

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Summer Gordon, Katie Box and Barbara Pinner

Mel Weber, Robin Williamson and Vicky LaChance, Kim Earley, Ginny Calcutti and Concetta Rumburg

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Mel Weber, Robin Williamson and Vicky LaChance, Kim Earley, Ginny Calcutti and Concetta Rumburg

Susan Basquez with Ashley and Tammi Miller

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Susan Basquez with Ashley and Tammi Miller

Brooke Misantone with Dan Starostecki

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Brooke Misantone with Dan Starostecki

Sarah Lototskyy and Colton Gannon

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Sarah Lototskyy and Colton Gannon

Kendra Moody and Jack Cox

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Kendra Moody and Jack Cox

The Black Tie & Blue Jeans Equestrian Gala was held Nov. 9.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Supporters enjoyed a good old-fashioned country hoedown at Black Tie & Blue Jeans Equestrian gala Nov. 9.

The second annual event — put together in partnership by InStride Therapy and Easterseals Happiness House – had hundreds of guests gathering at the InStride clinic for a night of line dancing and giving back. The night's attire was "equestrian formal" and had patrons donning cowboy hats, flannel shirts and blue jeans to support InStride Therapy and Easterseal Happiness House's mission of providing physical therapy to people in need.

Guests mingled and took photos with InStride's therapy horses before sitting down for dinner and words from InStride leaders. After the live auction, guests got on the dance floor for some country line dancing. Music was provided by Bronson Arroyo, a former MLB pitcher. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

