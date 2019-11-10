InStride Therapy hosts charity hoedown

Supporters enjoyed a good old-fashioned country hoedown at Black Tie & Blue Jeans Equestrian gala Nov. 9.

The second annual event — put together in partnership by InStride Therapy and Easterseals Happiness House – had hundreds of guests gathering at the InStride clinic for a night of line dancing and giving back. The night's attire was "equestrian formal" and had patrons donning cowboy hats, flannel shirts and blue jeans to support InStride Therapy and Easterseal Happiness House's mission of providing physical therapy to people in need.

Guests mingled and took photos with InStride's therapy horses before sitting down for dinner and words from InStride leaders. After the live auction, guests got on the dance floor for some country line dancing. Music was provided by Bronson Arroyo, a former MLB pitcher.