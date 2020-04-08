Inspiration at a butterfly garden in Lakewood Ranch during COVID-19

The beauty of nature in Lakewood Ranch is paired with inspirational quotes during COVID-19 threat.
The beauty of the butterfly garden in Summerfield Community Park in Lakewood Ranch often gives area residents a calming break from the stress of everyday life.
During the current COVID-19 threat, that stress has been multiplied significantly as businesses have closed, employees are struggling to keep their jobs and people have become ill.
So for those who are sheltered at home, here are 25 photos from the butterfly garden paired with quotes that hopefully provide inspiration.