 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
"Just when the caterpillar thought the world was ending, he turned into a butterfly." — Chinese philosopher Zhuang Zhou

Inspiration at a butterfly garden in Lakewood Ranch during COVID-19

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Just when the caterpillar thought the world was ending, he turned into a butterfly." — Chinese philosopher Zhuang Zhou

Buy this Photo
"The power of imagination makes us infinite." — John Muir

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"The power of imagination makes us infinite." — John Muir

Buy this Photo
"I have failed over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." — Michael Jordan

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"I have failed over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." — Michael Jordan

Buy this Photo
"The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity." — Amelia Earhart

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity." — Amelia Earhart

Buy this Photo
"You can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." — Christopher Columbus

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"You can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." — Christopher Columbus

Buy this Photo
"Believe you can, and you are halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Believe you can, and you are halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt

Buy this Photo
"Once you achieve hope, anything is possible." Christopher Reeve

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Once you achieve hope, anything is possible." Christopher Reeve

Buy this Photo
"Tough times never last, but tough people do." — Dr. Robert Schuller

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Tough times never last, but tough people do." — Dr. Robert Schuller

Buy this Photo
"When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it." — Henry Ford

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it." — Henry Ford

Buy this Photo
"I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse." — Florence Nightengale

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse." — Florence Nightengale

Buy this Photo
"Every strike brings me closer to the next home run." — Babe Ruth

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Every strike brings me closer to the next home run." — Babe Ruth

Buy this Photo
"The best revenge is massive success." — Frank Sinatra

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"The best revenge is massive success." — Frank Sinatra

Buy this Photo
"The harder I work, the luckier I get." — Gary Player, perhaps tweaking Thomas Jefferson's quote from many years earlier

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"The harder I work, the luckier I get." — Gary Player, perhaps tweaking Thomas Jefferson's quote from many years earlier

Buy this Photo
"If you have everything under control, you aren't moving fast enough." — Mario Andretti

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"If you have everything under control, you aren't moving fast enough." — Mario Andretti

Buy this Photo
"Difficult roads often lead to wonderful destinations." — Zig Ziglar

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Difficult roads often lead to wonderful destinations." — Zig Ziglar

Buy this Photo
"Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it." — Helen Keller

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it." — Helen Keller

Buy this Photo
"Your problem isn't the problem. Your reaction is the problem." — Unknown

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Your problem isn't the problem. Your reaction is the problem." — Unknown

Buy this Photo
"Champions keep playing until they get it right." — Billie Jean King

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Champions keep playing until they get it right." — Billie Jean King

Buy this Photo
"Keep your face toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you." — Walt Whitman

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Keep your face toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you." — Walt Whitman

Buy this Photo
"Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit." — e.e. cummings

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit." — e.e. cummings

Buy this Photo
"Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly." — John F. Kennedy

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly." — John F. Kennedy

Buy this Photo
"Never give in, never, never, never-never, in nothing, great or small, large or petty." — Winston Churchill

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Never give in, never, never, never-never, in nothing, great or small, large or petty." — Winston Churchill

Buy this Photo
"It always seems impossible until it is done." — Nelson Mandela

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"It always seems impossible until it is done." — Nelson Mandela

Buy this Photo
"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." — Martin Luther King

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." — Martin Luther King

Buy this Photo
"Ask and it will be given to you, search and you will find, knock and the door will be opened for you." — Jesus Christ

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020 |

"Ask and it will be given to you, search and you will find, knock and the door will be opened for you." — Jesus Christ

Buy this Photo
Share
The beauty of nature in Lakewood Ranch is paired with inspirational quotes during COVID-19 threat.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The beauty of the butterfly garden in Summerfield Community Park in Lakewood Ranch often gives area residents a calming break from the stress of everyday life.

During the current COVID-19 threat, that stress has been multiplied significantly as businesses have closed, employees are struggling to keep their jobs and people have become ill.

So for those who are sheltered at home, here are 25 photos from the butterfly garden paired with quotes that hopefully provide inspiration.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement