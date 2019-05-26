 Skip to main content
Barking Out Loud Rescue, one of the event beneficiaries, brought several rescue dogs to the event.

Music and drink lovers toast to inaugural SRQ Margarita Festival

Sunday, May 26, 2019 |

Anna Wellman pets one of the dogs available for adoption.

Janibel Dejesus, Berkeozy and Marina Higgins

Lynnann and Jeff Emond

Come Back Alice plays for the crowd.

Come Back Alice plays for the crowd.

Christa Large and Dan Haedtke

Event organizers Shane Henry and Ashley Gruters

Rene Button and Melissa Roach

Erica Underwood, Lauren Krause and Eva Mills

Christian Guild and Savannah Slocumb

The Azunia tequila booth served an organic skinny margarita.

Alex Weatherwax, Christen Prenatt, Kailey Baver and Daniel Hoy

Maria Hutchinson and Amy Garrison

Laura Barrero, Jacqueline Matter, Chelsea Linde and Emily Kinzer

Bianca Dempsey plays cornhole.

The event was held May 25 behind Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Whether you’re salty or sweet, you could find plenty of both at the inaugural SRQ Margarita Festival May 25.

The 21-and-up event featured more than 12 flavors of margaritas across three bars, all situated behind the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall along Sarasota Bay. Eventgoers grooved along — several even stood up from their lawn chairs to let the urge to dance take over — to the sounds of five musical acts from Tampa Bay and surrounding area: Have Gun, Will Travel, Come Back Alice, HoneyWhat, Ashley Smith & The Random Occurrence and Shavonne.

Guests could also chow down on grub from several food trucks on-site, and play cornhole, Jenga and other lawn and board games.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

