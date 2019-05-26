Music and drink lovers toast to inaugural SRQ Margarita Festival

The event was held May 25 behind Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Whether you’re salty or sweet, you could find plenty of both at the inaugural SRQ Margarita Festival May 25.
The 21-and-up event featured more than 12 flavors of margaritas across three bars, all situated behind the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall along Sarasota Bay. Eventgoers grooved along — several even stood up from their lawn chairs to let the urge to dance take over — to the sounds of five musical acts from Tampa Bay and surrounding area: Have Gun, Will Travel, Come Back Alice, HoneyWhat, Ashley Smith & The Random Occurrence and Shavonne.
Guests could also chow down on grub from several food trucks on-site, and play cornhole, Jenga and other lawn and board games.