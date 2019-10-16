Impact 101 SRQ announces five $114,000 grant finalists

Aloft Sarasota was pretty in pink on Tuesday night at the Impact 101 SRQ grant finalists meeting.

The nonprofit announced the five finalists vying for two $114,000 grants in the categories of art and culture, education, environment and recreation, family, and health and wellness.

2019 grant finalists Arts and Culture: The Venice Institute for Performing Arts / VIP Arts Academy Phase III Education: The Haven / Selby Preschool Expansion to Accommodate More Children Environment and Recreation: Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast / Next Gen Conservation Family: Mothers Helping Mothers, Inc. / Mothers Helping Mothers is Expecting! Health and Wellness: Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, Inc. / Therapeutic Privacy Landscaping / SPARCC Shelter

In its first year, $228,000 was raised from 228 Impact 100 SRQ members. Finalists were chosen from a pool of 84 applications overseen by a committee of the nonprofit's founding members. Finalists will have the chance to present their projects at Impact 101 SRQ's annual meeting on Nov. 3 where the two grant winners will be announced.

Impact 100 was launched in November 2018 with a goal to have 100 women join. Each member must donate $1,000, which goes toward grants that are dispersed in at least $100,000 amounts to local charities.