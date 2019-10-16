Impact 101 SRQ announces five $114,000 grant finalists

The announcement was made at Aloft Sarasota on Oct. 15.
Aloft Sarasota was pretty in pink on Tuesday night at the Impact 101 SRQ grant finalists meeting.
The nonprofit announced the five finalists vying for two $114,000 grants in the categories of art and culture, education, environment and recreation, family, and health and wellness.
In its first year, $228,000 was raised from 228 Impact 100 SRQ members. Finalists were chosen from a pool of 84 applications overseen by a committee of the nonprofit's founding members. Finalists will have the chance to present their projects at Impact 101 SRQ's annual meeting on Nov. 3 where the two grant winners will be announced.
Impact 100 was launched in November 2018 with a goal to have 100 women join. Each member must donate $1,000, which goes toward grants that are dispersed in at least $100,000 amounts to local charities.