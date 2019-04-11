Impact 100 SRQ flamingles

 Skip to main content
Lisa Budslick, Jude Sharf and Jennifer Smith

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

Karen Johnson, Cheryl Ballinger, Donna Silvestri, Tina Darling and Kelly G. Saba

Impact 100 went for a tropical flamingo theme.

Tina Cooper, April White and Cindy Balliette

Amy Tupper, Traci Douberly and Eileen Rosenzweig

Kathy Homan and Jackie Siegel-Frascella

Pink lawn flamingos surrounded the Sea Turtle Pavilion.

The event served flamingo cookies as part of the theme.

Tonya Getzen-Gowan, Maria Fikus and Kristin Holm

The group of women had a members mixer at Siesta Key Beach.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The Impact 100 SRQ women got to mingle and "flamingle" on April 11. 

At one of the first mixers back from its initial announcement that Impact 100 raised over $200,000 designated for grants. The women met at the Sea Turtle Pavilion on Siesta Key Beach as the sun went down. Molly's! A Chic and Unique Boutique donated a basket full of items for members to bid on. 

The event was a flamingo theme, which meant lots of the color pink. There were flamingo cookies, pink feather boas, and little plastic flamingos that decorated the pavilion. 

