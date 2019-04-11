Impact 100 SRQ flamingles

The Impact 100 SRQ women got to mingle and "flamingle" on April 11.

At one of the first mixers back from its initial announcement that Impact 100 raised over $200,000 designated for grants. The women met at the Sea Turtle Pavilion on Siesta Key Beach as the sun went down. Molly's! A Chic and Unique Boutique donated a basket full of items for members to bid on.

The event was a flamingo theme, which meant lots of the color pink. There were flamingo cookies, pink feather boas, and little plastic flamingos that decorated the pavilion.