Young designers walk the runway in handmade creations

Young designers put their fashion skills to the test during Art Center Sarasota's summer Fashion Bootcamp, which concluded with the iConcept Jr. Fashion Show Sept. 23 at the Art Center Sarasota.

Throughout the program, students learned to embrace their creativity and problem solving skills by creating a unique design made out of recycled items. The young fashion designers also gained confidence by walking the runway for family and friends in their designed creations.

iConcept Jr. started three years ago as a spin-off from the adult iConcept Fashion Show.