 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Emma Barnes and Jenna Blackstone

Young designers walk the runway in handmade creations

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Emma Barnes and Jenna Blackstone

Buy this Photo
Norma and Sam Savin

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Norma and Sam Savin

Buy this Photo
Stella Misantone colors before the show.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Stella Misantone colors before the show.

Buy this Photo
Cutting Loose Salon and Nuovo Salon volunteered their morning to getting the designers ready for the show.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Cutting Loose Salon and Nuovo Salon volunteered their morning to getting the designers ready for the show.

Buy this Photo
Auction items were available for silent bids throughout the brunch hour.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Auction items were available for silent bids throughout the brunch hour.

Buy this Photo
The program opened with brunch before the show.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

The program opened with brunch before the show.

Buy this Photo
Penelope and Louise Kingman

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Penelope and Louise Kingman

Buy this Photo
Jim and Margo Roberts and Cristian Valentine

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Jim and Margo Roberts and Cristian Valentine

Buy this Photo
The designers kept busy with drawing, coloring and brunch before walking the runway.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

The designers kept busy with drawing, coloring and brunch before walking the runway.

Buy this Photo
Andrea Silvergleit, Executive Director Lisa Berger and Betsy Garner Wyant

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Andrea Silvergleit, Executive Director Lisa Berger and Betsy Garner Wyant

Buy this Photo
Suzanne Lucas with Stephanie and Nolan Welch

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Suzanne Lucas with Stephanie and Nolan Welch

Buy this Photo
Tom Lelyo, Tommy Lelyo and Camila Brumell from Music Compound entertained guests throughout brunch.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Tom Lelyo, Tommy Lelyo and Camila Brumell from Music Compound entertained guests throughout brunch.

Buy this Photo
Susan Archibald and Idil Greenberg

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Susan Archibald and Idil Greenberg

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Lisa Berger welcomes guests to iConcept Jr.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Executive Director Lisa Berger welcomes guests to iConcept Jr.

Buy this Photo
Proud parents watched the show with their cell phones recording video.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Proud parents watched the show with their cell phones recording video.

Buy this Photo
Cooper Flerlage and Lena Savino from the VPA program at Booker Middle School performed two music pieces before the fashion show.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Cooper Flerlage and Lena Savino from the VPA program at Booker Middle School performed two music pieces before the fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Holland Anders was the first designer to walk.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Holland Anders was the first designer to walk.

Buy this Photo
Tara Torehan got her inspiration from the forest.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Tara Torehan got her inspiration from the forest.

Buy this Photo
Sierra Thompson named her piece "Galaxy Unicorn."

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Sierra Thompson named her piece "Galaxy Unicorn."

Buy this Photo
Eden Hurly walks the runway in her design, "Rainy Day."

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Eden Hurly walks the runway in her design, "Rainy Day."

Buy this Photo
Kennedy Cole is a fourth grader at Lakeview Elementary school.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Kennedy Cole is a fourth grader at Lakeview Elementary school.

Buy this Photo
Alexa Dragatsis says she got her inspiration from seeing her Dad travel to the airport in his necktie.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Alexa Dragatsis says she got her inspiration from seeing her Dad travel to the airport in his necktie.

Buy this Photo
This design was created from the fall colors.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

This design was created from the fall colors.

Buy this Photo
Avery Cole opens the vest on his design, "Newsboy."

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Avery Cole opens the vest on his design, "Newsboy."

Buy this Photo
This rainbow design by Noelle Tenaglia is meant to make a statement about herself.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

This rainbow design by Noelle Tenaglia is meant to make a statement about herself.

Buy this Photo
Raena Vigil used popcorn boxes, a rain poncho and netting to make her circus-inspired dress.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Raena Vigil used popcorn boxes, a rain poncho and netting to make her circus-inspired dress.

Buy this Photo
Sarayu Muk Thapuram walks the runway in her design, made with a rice bag, duct tape and old clothes.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Sarayu Muk Thapuram walks the runway in her design, made with a rice bag, duct tape and old clothes.

Buy this Photo
Marissa Fraser and her family collected paint samples for her design.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Marissa Fraser and her family collected paint samples for her design.

Buy this Photo
Stella Misantone named her dress "Cleaning Couture."

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Stella Misantone named her dress "Cleaning Couture."

Buy this Photo
Nolan Welch came up with her design after attending Fashion Bootcamp and seeing the scrap materials.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Nolan Welch came up with her design after attending Fashion Bootcamp and seeing the scrap materials.

Buy this Photo
Cyan Barrett had fun on the runway by waving at guests and striking poses.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Cyan Barrett had fun on the runway by waving at guests and striking poses.

Buy this Photo
Alexandra Misantone came onto the runway with a paper wrap, which she threw off to reveal her piece, "Rags to Riches."

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Alexandra Misantone came onto the runway with a paper wrap, which she threw off to reveal her piece, "Rags to Riches."

Buy this Photo
On the runway, Alexandra Misantone threw $100 bills into the audience.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

On the runway, Alexandra Misantone threw $100 bills into the audience.

Buy this Photo
After getting her inspiration from the Florida beaches, Allison Layendecker made her dress from plastic, wood and seashells.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

After getting her inspiration from the Florida beaches, Allison Layendecker made her dress from plastic, wood and seashells.

Buy this Photo
Isabella Valentine got her inspiration for "Packing a Dream" from shopping on Amazon.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Isabella Valentine got her inspiration for "Packing a Dream" from shopping on Amazon.

Buy this Photo
"Ballgown on a Budget" was modeled and designed by 11-year-old Elizabeth Blitz.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

"Ballgown on a Budget" was modeled and designed by 11-year-old Elizabeth Blitz.

Buy this Photo
Guests clapped for the young designers throughout the fashion show.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Guests clapped for the young designers throughout the fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Lauren Van Nostrand said she wanted to turn trash into treasure, and ended up with a beautiful ballgown.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Lauren Van Nostrand said she wanted to turn trash into treasure, and ended up with a beautiful ballgown.

Buy this Photo
After the show, all the designers made one last walk together.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

After the show, all the designers made one last walk together.

Buy this Photo
Parents and friends took photos as their young designer walked by.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

Parents and friends took photos as their young designer walked by.

Buy this Photo
The designers ranged in age from eight to 16.

Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018 |

The designers ranged in age from eight to 16.

Buy this Photo
Share
iConcept Jr. was held Sept. 23 at Art Center Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Young designers put their fashion skills to the test during Art Center Sarasota's summer Fashion Bootcamp, which concluded with the iConcept Jr. Fashion Show Sept. 23 at the Art Center Sarasota. 

Throughout the program, students learned to embrace their creativity and problem solving skills by creating a unique design made out of recycled items. The young fashion designers also gained confidence by walking the runway for family and friends in their designed creations. 

iConcept Jr. started three years ago as a spin-off from the adult iConcept Fashion Show. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement