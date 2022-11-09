 Skip to main content
All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church welcomes back their snowbird members with a Fall Fling. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Hurricane Nicole blows the Fall Fling inside

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church welcomes back their snowbird members with a Fall Fling. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Sue Bassett-Klauber, Natalie Davis, Brian Davis and Tom Thomas

Ed Upshaw, CJ Nager, Ginny Upshaw, John Holtzermann and Katzy Nager

Paul Wood, Hank Kochan, Jinx Kochan, Rev. David Marshall, Paula Norwood, Allen McGee and JoAnn Heisen

Jerry Bowles and Philip Deming

The church's new Director of Music David Stasney.

About 40 church members enjoy the Fall Fling on Nov. 9.

Heidi Thomas, Sandy Jose and Nancy Boyd

Carol Doenecke, Anne Roberts and Justus Doenecke

Beverly Henry and Barbara Pickrell

Sue Bassett-Klauber, Dave Bishop, BJ Bishop, Carol Erker and Bob Erker

Pam Elder and Jan Webb

About 40 church members attended the Fall Fling at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

Originally planned as a street party, Hurricane Nicole blew the Fall Fling inside Parish Hall at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church on Wednesday evening. About 40 church members showed up to welcome back friends and enjoy a barbeque dinner. 

Lucky for CJ Nager, the Fall Fling fell on his 92nd birthday. To celebrate Nager and the rest of the snowbirds, there was a buffet of southern favorites and organ music. The church’s new director of music David Stasney was behind the keyboard all night. 

“I’m playing gospel music, which is not what we normally sing here,” Stasney said. “This is the sweetest church on the planet. I’ve been here two weeks. Everybody is friendly. Everyone is welcoming. They are crazy fabulous.”

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

