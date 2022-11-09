Hurricane Nicole blows the Fall Fling inside

Originally planned as a street party, Hurricane Nicole blew the Fall Fling inside Parish Hall at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church on Wednesday evening. About 40 church members showed up to welcome back friends and enjoy a barbeque dinner.

Lucky for CJ Nager, the Fall Fling fell on his 92nd birthday. To celebrate Nager and the rest of the snowbirds, there was a buffet of southern favorites and organ music. The church’s new director of music David Stasney was behind the keyboard all night.

“I’m playing gospel music, which is not what we normally sing here,” Stasney said. “This is the sweetest church on the planet. I’ve been here two weeks. Everybody is friendly. Everyone is welcoming. They are crazy fabulous.”