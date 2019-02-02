Hunsader Farms hosts Shabbat event

Two-year-old Mason Goldberg probably didn't know his outing at East County's Hunsader Farms Feb. 2 was part of Strawberry Fields Shabbat, an event organized by Temple Emanu-El in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.

Goldberg had something else on his mind.

"Our son loves animals," said Mason's mom, Emma Goldberg.

He loved feeding the goats and hearing the ducks quack, she said.

The outing was a celebration for young families featuring playground time, feeding the animals, picking strawberries, and celebrating Shabbat with prayers, blessings, songs and stories about the blessings of nature and the beauty of the natural world. It also celebrated the Jewish day of rest, Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman said.