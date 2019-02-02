 Skip to main content
Hunsader Farms hosts Shabbat event

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

With his parents, Mary Gordon Berman and Jason Berman nearby, 3-year-old Jacob checks out some rabbits.

Emma and Matt Goldberg feed a goose at Hunsader Farms while their son, Mason, looks on.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Emma and Matt Goldberg feed a goose at Hunsader Farms while their son, Mason, looks on.

Norah Jawitz was more bold than her older brother, 5-year-old Aaron, when it came to feeding some of the animals.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Norah Jawitz was more bold than her older brother, 5-year-old Aaron, when it came to feeding some of the animals.

Alex Hays looks at baby pigs with his daughter, Harper.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Alex Hays looks at baby pigs with his daughter, Harper.

Mason Goldberg runs down the middle of the aisle while Rabbi Michael Shefrin and Brenner Glickman speak to the crowd.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Mason Goldberg runs down the middle of the aisle while Rabbi Michael Shefrin and Brenner Glickman speak to the crowd.

A barn cat sits and laps up the remainder of a forgotten ice cream cone at Hunsader Farms.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

A barn cat sits and laps up the remainder of a forgotten ice cream cone at Hunsader Farms.

Michael Shefrin holds his son, Jacob Shefrin, following a round of song, prayer and dance with families at the "Strawberry Fields Shabbat."

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Michael Shefrin holds his son, Jacob Shefrin, following a round of song, prayer and dance with families at the "Strawberry Fields Shabbat."

Four-year-old Sophia Reisdorf enjoys a train ride with her mom, Sara Reisdorf.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

Four-year-old Sophia Reisdorf enjoys a train ride with her mom, Sara Reisdorf.

The train at Hunsader Farms ducks into a tunnel.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 |

The train at Hunsader Farms ducks into a tunnel.

Jewish families enjoy nature event at Hunsader Farms.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Two-year-old Mason Goldberg probably didn't know his outing at East County's Hunsader Farms Feb. 2 was part of Strawberry Fields Shabbat, an event organized by Temple Emanu-El in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.

Goldberg had something else on his mind.

"Our son loves animals," said Mason's mom, Emma Goldberg.

He loved feeding the goats and hearing the ducks quack, she said.

The outing was a celebration for young families featuring playground time, feeding the animals, picking strawberries, and celebrating Shabbat with prayers, blessings, songs and stories about the blessings of nature and the beauty of the natural world. It also celebrated the Jewish day of rest, Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman said.

 

