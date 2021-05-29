Hundreds hike in Sarasota in honor of Memorial Day

Hundreds of veterans and their family members joined well wishers of all ages Saturday in a Memorial Day ceremony and hike from Sarasota’s J.D. Hamel Park to Bird Key and back.

Participants, led by Army veteran U.S. Rep Greg Steube (R-Sarasota), stretched for hundreds of yards as the group made its way along the bayfront, under and over the John Ringling Bridge and back again on a warm but breezy morning.

Some dressed for a morning workout on the 5K route (3.1 miles) while others wore military fatigues and boots and carried packs or flags. Dogs walking alongside their owners and kids in strollers or wagons also joined in.

The meaning of the day was not lost on the participants as they gathered before the hike for an invocation from Jan Hamel Solomon and instructions from SRQ Vet organizers.

“We enjoy this day for what they gave,’’ said Bill Sterbinsky to the group before they broke into four platoons to begin the hike by crossing Bayfront Drive.