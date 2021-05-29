 Skip to main content
Tube Dude decorations representing each of the armed services were on hand.

Hundreds hike in Sarasota in honor of Memorial Day

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Bill Sterbinsky addresses the gathered crowd on the hike's route and safety concerns.

Matt and Lori Augustyniak prepare to begin the hike with Kita and Kenai.

Jan Hamel Solomon delivers a prayer to the gathered participants before they headed out on their 5K route.

Carlos Moreira helps instruct the hikers on the morning holds for them, along with Miguel Moreira.

Once across Bayfront Drive, the hikers headed through Hart's Landing before crossing the Ringling Bridge to Bird Key.

A truck slowed at the top of the bridge to offer hikers water.

At the top of the Ringling Bridge, the hikers stretched out for hundreds of yards.

Hikers make their way through Hart's Landing on their way to the westbound side of the John Ringling Bridge.

Joe Dralus, walking with his friend and fellow veteran Mike Keller, wore his event T-shirt proudly.

The group finishes walking the span of the John Ringling Bridge on the return leg of the 5K hike.

Michael Sabuda, left, and James DeMass carried the American flag with them.

The Army group of hikers assembles in the Marina Jack parking lot before crossing Bayfront Drive on the return leg.

Hikers re-enter J.D. Hamel Park.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) is an Army veteran and led Saturday's hike carrying military pack.

Kendra Hammock and Toni Snedacor added a little flair to the day with pinwheel headbands.

The hike covered 5K from J.D. Hamel Park over the John Ringling Bridge to Bird Key and back.

Panels on the war memorial in J.D. Hamel Park honor the Sarasotans who died in the service of their country. This side honors those killed in the Vietnam War and in the Middle East.

Bill Sterbinsky addresses the gathered crowd on the hike's route and safety concerns.

Flags honoring each of the armed services were on display.

Past the midway point, the hike led by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) climbs the eastbound side of the John Ringling Bridge.

5K trek took a path from J.D. Hamel Park to Bird Key and back.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Hundreds of veterans and their family members joined well wishers of all ages Saturday in a Memorial Day ceremony and hike from Sarasota’s J.D. Hamel Park to Bird Key and back.

Participants, led by Army veteran  U.S. Rep Greg Steube (R-Sarasota), stretched for hundreds of yards as the group made its way along the bayfront, under and over the John Ringling Bridge and back again on a warm but breezy morning.

Some dressed for a morning workout on the 5K route (3.1 miles) while others wore military fatigues and boots and carried packs or flags. Dogs walking alongside their owners and kids in strollers or wagons also joined in.

The meaning of the day was not lost on the participants as they gathered before the hike for an invocation from Jan Hamel Solomon and instructions from SRQ Vet organizers.

“We enjoy this day for what they gave,’’ said Bill Sterbinsky to the group before they broke into four platoons to begin the hike by crossing Bayfront Drive.

