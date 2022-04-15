 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Father David Svihel with the Church of the Redeemer leads the walk.

Hundreds gather for Good Friday walk

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Father David Svihel with the Church of the Redeemer leads the walk.

Father Charleston Wilson thanks the assembled crowd for joining in on the walk.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Father Charleston Wilson thanks the assembled crowd for joining in on the walk.

Father David Svihel with the Church of the Redeemer leads the walk.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Father David Svihel with the Church of the Redeemer leads the walk.

Christian Ziegler speaks at an early station.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Christian Ziegler speaks at an early station.

Hans Rode and Jason Foscolos

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Hans Rode and Jason Foscolos

Pastor Jeff Gross speaks at a station.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Pastor Jeff Gross speaks at a station.

Father Charleston Wilson walks with the crowd.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Father Charleston Wilson walks with the crowd.

Deacon Humberto Alvia speaks to the crowd.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Deacon Humberto Alvia speaks to the crowd.

Pastor Peter Greenidge speaks to the crowd.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Pastor Peter Greenidge speaks to the crowd.

Reverend Donald Roberts speaks to the crowd.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Reverend Donald Roberts speaks to the crowd.

Father David Svihel with the Church of the Redeemer leads the walk.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Father David Svihel with the Church of the Redeemer leads the walk.

Sarasota Ministerial Association president Tom Pfaff walks with the crowd.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Sarasota Ministerial Association president Tom Pfaff walks with the crowd.

Marta Asencio speaks at a station.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Marta Asencio speaks at a station.

Jan Hamel Solomon prays with the group.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Jan Hamel Solomon prays with the group.

Woody Woodward speaks at a later station.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Woody Woodward speaks at a later station.

Father David Svihel with the Church of the Redeemer leads the walk.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Father David Svihel with the Church of the Redeemer leads the walk.

Father Gordon Zanetti speaks to the crowd.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Father Gordon Zanetti speaks to the crowd.

The crowd kneels at one of the stations.

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

The crowd kneels at one of the stations.

Share
The annual tradition was held April 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Around 1,000 people joined church leaders for a walk down Main Street during the annual Good Friday pilgrimage on April 15.

The event — put on by the Sarasota Ministerial Association and the Church of The Redeemer each year — saw hundreds meeting outside the Hollywood 11 Theater on Main Street to walk and stop at 14 stations representing Jesus' walk to his crucifixion.

Several church leaders and representatives spoke at the various stations before concluding at the Church of The Redeemer.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement