Hundreds brave the elements for the annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run

More than 700 area runners took part in the annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run on an unusually cool and damp Saturday morning in Parrish.

The festivities began before dawn as runners were greeted with some music, refreshments and several area vendors handing out goodies to take home. Among the runners were Susannah Philipp and Courtney Hartmann, both of Parrish, who were set to take on the 5K event with their dogs Delilah and Wesley.

The run has become a tradition for Philipp, who has participated every year since its inception. Saturday marked Delilah's first event after Jasper, Philipp's former running buddy, died.

Priscilla Dorian gathered with some friends to take a selfie near the starting line as the sun began to rise over Fort Hamer Park. They were getting set to run over the 4,544 foot-long Fort Hamer Bridge into the Waterlefe subdivision, and then back over the bridge.

"This is a great time to have some physical activity with some great friends and it's for a good cause," Dorian said. "It's been a long time since I've had a chance to run on this bridge."

Parrish resident Collin Butzow ran out to a big lead and went on to cover the 3.1-mile distance in 16 minutes, 20 seconds to win the race. Anna Neal of Parrish was the overall women's winner, finishing ninth overall with a time of 20:19.

Saturday's event benefitted The Parrish Foundation, Manatee County Youth Rowing, and Parrish Community High School Athletic Boosters.