 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Piyachat Dobbs, Poonsita Geden and Tuanchai Boonnoen of Lakewood Ranch greeted finishers of Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge run with medals, some music from a tambourine and big smiles.

Hundreds brave the elements for the annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Piyachat Dobbs, Poonsita Geden and Tuanchai Boonnoen of Lakewood Ranch greeted finishers of Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge run with medals, some music from a tambourine and big smiles.

Collin Butzow of Parrish was the overall winner of Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run. Anna Neal (right) of Parrish was the overall women's winner and finished ninth overall.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Collin Butzow of Parrish was the overall winner of Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run. Anna Neal (right) of Parrish was the overall women's winner and finished ninth overall.

The Cash family from Parrish gets fired up to run Saturday morning's Fort Hamer Bridge Run. Pictured, from left to right, are Cody Cash, Deb Cash, Colson Cash, Quincy Cash and Cary Cash.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

The Cash family from Parrish gets fired up to run Saturday morning's Fort Hamer Bridge Run. Pictured, from left to right, are Cody Cash, Deb Cash, Colson Cash, Quincy Cash and Cary Cash.

Priscilla Doiron, Sandra Arango and Astryd Ghysbrecht, all of Lakewood Ranch, grab a selfie prior to the start of Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Priscilla Doiron, Sandra Arango and Astryd Ghysbrecht, all of Lakewood Ranch, grab a selfie prior to the start of Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Lauren Hadley (left) and Tom Keeler of Sarasota share a moment at the finish line after Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Lauren Hadley (left) and Tom Keeler of Sarasota share a moment at the finish line after Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge run.

Several vendors gave away items in the midway at Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run in Parrish.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Several vendors gave away items in the midway at Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run in Parrish.

Alvin Ducre (center) of Palmetto celebrates his first place finish in the men's 25-29 age division in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Alvin Ducre (center) of Palmetto celebrates his first place finish in the men's 25-29 age division in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

After finishing the race themselves, several runners stood along the fence near the final stretch to encourage others as they finished the annual Fort Hamer Bridge run on Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

After finishing the race themselves, several runners stood along the fence near the final stretch to encourage others as they finished the annual Fort Hamer Bridge run on Saturday.

Greg Sutton (right) of Parrish. hands out bananas and water to runners just after they finished the Fort Hamer Bridge Run on Saturday morning.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Greg Sutton (right) of Parrish. hands out bananas and water to runners just after they finished the Fort Hamer Bridge Run on Saturday morning.

Ellenton's Alexander Wolanin, 9, was all smiles after taking first place in the male ages 1-9 age group in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run on Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Ellenton's Alexander Wolanin, 9, was all smiles after taking first place in the male ages 1-9 age group in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run on Saturday.

A group of runners relax after finishing Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run. Pictured are Glen Murrhead, Julie Metcalf, Steve Morse, Dennis Gallo, Alvin Ducre, Lilliann Reyes, Holly Parton and William Parton.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

A group of runners relax after finishing Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run. Pictured are Glen Murrhead, Julie Metcalf, Steve Morse, Dennis Gallo, Alvin Ducre, Lilliann Reyes, Holly Parton and William Parton.

Julia Fellin, 6, of Bradenton took home some frisbees and a first place trophy in the female 1-9 age group from Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Julia Fellin, 6, of Bradenton took home some frisbees and a first place trophy in the female 1-9 age group from Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Kevin Luehrs Sr. leads a group of runners down the home stretch of Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Kevin Luehrs Sr. leads a group of runners down the home stretch of Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Susannah Philipp and her dog Delilah (left), and Courtney Hartmann and her dog Wesley, all of Parrish, get set to take part in Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Susannah Philipp and her dog Delilah (left), and Courtney Hartmann and her dog Wesley, all of Parrish, get set to take part in Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

The large hat worn by Tampa's Nicolas Restrero didn't slow him down in Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run. He was running with Hernan Montoya (left), who was on vacation from Colombia.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

The large hat worn by Tampa's Nicolas Restrero didn't slow him down in Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run. He was running with Hernan Montoya (left), who was on vacation from Colombia.

Joan Chirco, Vivien Bazelais, and Cassie Amato, all of Bradenton, get ready for Saturday's run. Bazelais and Amato were teaming up to push Dominic Gallagher (front) in a stroller for the 5K race.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Joan Chirco, Vivien Bazelais, and Cassie Amato, all of Bradenton, get ready for Saturday's run. Bazelais and Amato were teaming up to push Dominic Gallagher (front) in a stroller for the 5K race.

Loany Luehrs woke Lucie , 2, and Keith Luehrs Jr., 1, early to cheer on dad Keith Sr. in Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Loany Luehrs woke Lucie , 2, and Keith Luehrs Jr., 1, early to cheer on dad Keith Sr. in Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Robin Evans, Robbie Evans, Earl Evans, Lindsay Evans and T.J. Smith all wave signs of encouragement for runner CariAnn Evans at Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Robin Evans, Robbie Evans, Earl Evans, Lindsay Evans and T.J. Smith all wave signs of encouragement for runner CariAnn Evans at Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Runners gather at the starting line just prior to the start of Saturday morning's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Runners gather at the starting line just prior to the start of Saturday morning's Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Runners make their way up and over the Fort Hamer Bridge just after the start of Saturday morning's event in Parrish.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 |

Runners make their way up and over the Fort Hamer Bridge just after the start of Saturday morning's event in Parrish.

Share
Over 700 area runners beat the cold and the rain in Saturday's Fort Hamer Bridge Run in Parrish.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

More than 700 area runners took part in the annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run on an unusually cool and damp Saturday morning in Parrish.

The festivities began before dawn as runners were greeted with some music, refreshments and several area vendors handing out goodies to take home. Among the runners were Susannah Philipp and Courtney Hartmann, both of Parrish, who were set to take on the 5K event with their dogs Delilah and Wesley.

The run has become a tradition for Philipp, who has participated every year since its inception. Saturday marked Delilah's first event after Jasper, Philipp's former running buddy, died.

Priscilla Dorian gathered with some friends to take a selfie near the starting line as the sun began to rise over Fort Hamer Park. They were getting set to run over the 4,544 foot-long Fort Hamer Bridge into the Waterlefe subdivision, and then back over the bridge. 

"This is a great time to have some physical activity with some great friends and it's for a good cause," Dorian said. "It's been a long time since I've had a chance to run on this bridge."

Parrish resident Collin Butzow ran out to a big lead and went on to cover the 3.1-mile distance in 16 minutes, 20 seconds to win the race. Anna Neal of Parrish was the overall women's winner, finishing ninth overall with a time of 20:19. 

Saturday's event benefitted The Parrish Foundation, Manatee County Youth Rowing, and Parrish Community High School Athletic Boosters.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement