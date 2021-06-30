Hundred Oaks Farm's Mini Horse/Mini Donkey Camp leads to big fun in Myakka City

Emery Stewart stood next to Sailor, a brown miniature horse, and shook her head.

While she was trying to braid his hair, Sailor decided to lay down in the ground, roll over and scratch his back in the dirt.

"I just finished washing and grooming him," the 9-year-old Stewart said with a laugh.

Stewart said Sailor usually is calm but that he also can get a "little crazy."

She had the chance to get to know Sailor and his personality during her first time at Hundred Oaks Farm's Mini Horse/Mini Donkey Camp in Myakka City. The camp is run by Maureen Hudson, who teaches campers about the animals and how to care for them.

The campers not only cared for the farm's mini horses and donkeys this year but also the farm's new mini cows and the litter of puppies from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

After grooming and walking the horses, campers had a chance to walk two of the mini cows, Moose and Bonsai, as well as feed them treats.